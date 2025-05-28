Powering Dreams: Brick And Bolt Charts The Path Of Growth And Expansion Through Talent Acquisition

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 28: Brick & Bolt, India's leading tech-enabled construction company, has been quietly transforming India's home and commercial construction landscape. It is witnessing a year filled with growth and an ever-expanding workforce. With a remarkable 100% year-over-year growth, the company has delved into 2025 with a grand plan for widening its scope of work, one that amalgamates its people-first approach with purpose-driven work using cutting-edge tech.

India's Trusted Home Construction Company Plans to Add 500+ Roles by FY 2025-26, Strengthening Talent and Technology

Brick & Bolt was founded in 2018, aiming to redefine the construction experience for property owners and build better structures with a focus on quality and sustainability, while addressing long-standing challenges in the system. It offers a comprehensive suite of construction services from design to execution, ensuring seamless delivery, exceptional quality, and customer satisfaction. The company's unique value proposition includes 6,000+ customisable floor plan options, 100% money safety with an ESCROW payment mechanism, and 3 levels of auditing with 470+ quality checks on every project through its trademarked Quality Assessment System (QASCON).

In the last year alone, Brick & Bolt not only doubled its team to 800+ employees across 10+ cities, but also added key leadership across functions to steer its growth in leaps and bounds. To continue growing at 2X annually, Brick & Bolt aims at making home construction easy and transparent for Indian families to realize its vision and mission.

"At Brick & Bolt, we are building more than just homeswe are building trust," said Mr. Jayesh Rajpurohit, Co-founder and CEO of Brick & Bolt. "Every home we construct reflects a family's aspirations. While we are powering dreams and bringing transparency to the construction process by adopting the latest technologies, we are also focusing on building talent in the sector. As we enter into another phase of hiring, our internal policy is to focus on upskilling and training in such a way that the specialists we hire are honed on a daily basis to learn to become innovators, helping them in the long run in their career growth to work with tech-enabled construction operations. We are committed to delivering on our promises and scaling up our operations across all functions, to also develop the construction ecosystem and to drive disruption led by technology across the construction landscape. We are not just hiring talent, we are preparing them for the next decade, for the future!"

A People-First Approach to Growth

By March 2026, Brick & Bolt plans to grow its workforce to 1,200+ innovators, with over 500 new hires across functions. It is hiring across multiple functions, from Sales to Civil Engineers to Architects and to Customer Care across 6 locations with a special focus on field roles that directly impact customer experience. The company is also hiring for corporate functions such as HR, Finance & Marketing, Tech (Developers & Product Managers) for its Bangalore office.

This people-first growth mindset is already reflected in its internal initiatives:

-Learning & Growth: A workplace that aims to nurture talent and potential with a competent skill training and learning ecosystem.

-Career Pathways: Transparent growth tracks and cross-functional learning opportunities to prepare innovators of TOMORROW

-Wellness & Culture: Regular employee engagement programs, wellness initiatives, and a 360-degree feedback culture to nurture a dynamic, well-knit workplace.

-Celebrating Success: From performance-based rewards to "fun at work" traditions, people come first at Brick & Bolt, as it believes that only a conducive environment can nurture innovative minds.

Tech-Enabled, Human-Centred

The Indian real estate market continues to see steady growth, with homeowners working hard to see their home come to fruition, thereby making Brick & Bolt's positioning in the sector uniquely powerful. But it is the company's blend of tech innovation and human empathy that truly sets it apart. By automating the HR processes, Brick & Bolt has gone paperless, freeing employees from all teams to focus on creating impactful projects. These transformations are in line with the company's operational reliance on technology that enables the company to expand at scale.

Vision for the next two years: Expansion and Innovation

In line with its overarching vision, Brick & Bolt plans to amplify growth in the next two years by opening new experience centres in Gurgaon and Chennai and expanding into cities such as Coimbatore, Kolkata, Surat, etc. The company aims to operate in 25+ cities and add over 25,000 new units. Brick & Bolt will ramp up capabilities for commercial projects and joint ventures, diversifying its portfolio to meet evolving market demands.

For more information, please visit https://www.bricknbolt.com/careers.

About Brick & Bolt

Brick&Bolt is transforming the construction industry with innovative technology and a focus on quality and sustainability. Brick&Bolt has redefined the construction experience by offering comprehensive services from design to execution and ensuring seamless delivery. With tailored solutions for residential dwellings, commercial spaces, and large projects, Customer Satisfaction is at the heart of Brick&Bolt. Committed to building better structures, Brick&Bolt provides 6,000+ customisable floor plan options, 100% money safety with an ESCROW payment mechanism, and three levels of auditing with 470+ quality checks on every project via the trademarked Quality Assessment System - QASCON. Currently, Brick&Bolt is catering to over 7,000 units in 10+ cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mysuru, Pune, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and Faridabad, with plans to expand to additional cities. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Brick&Bolt is poised to become the go-to choice for quality construction. Brick&Bolt was founded in 2018, by Jayesh Rajpurohit (Cofounder-CEO and an IIT Roorkee alumnus with 22+ years of experience) and Arpit Rajpurohit (Cofounder - CTO and a VIT, Vellore alumnus with 12+ years of experience).

