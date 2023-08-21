Powerlook Sets New Trend with Grand Opening of State-of-the-Art Headquarters, Elevating Fast Fashion in Men's Clothing Industry

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: Powerlook, a trailblazing name in the realm of fast fashion and direct-to-consumer (D2C) menswear, proudly announces the grand opening of its brand-new 3000 sq. ft spacious headquarters office. This milestone marks a significant step forward for the brand, solidifying its status as a trendsetter known for its street-style fashion and unparalleled commitment to customer satisfaction.

Strategically located in the heart of Goregaon, Mumbai, the new Powerlook headquarters stands as a testament to the brand's continued growth, innovation, and dedication to delivering high-quality menswear with trendy styles. By strongly relying on digital and retail marketing methods, Powerlook began its journey with a store in 2010 and started its e-commerce website in 2019 to join the race. In the previous year, the brand made a GMV of 50cr and continues to be profitable.

"We are thrilled to inaugurate our brand-new headquarters, a reflection of our unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries in fashion while prioritising direct engagement with our valued customers," said Raghav Pawar, co-founder of Powerlook. "This space embodies our brand's ethos and vision, serving as a springboard for innovation and a testament to the hard work of our exceptional team."

The new headquarters is not only a physical space but also a symbol of Powerlook's evolution into a leading force in the fashion industry. The facility houses cutting-edge design studios, a dedicated customer retention team set-up, and a designated customer centre, all meticulously designed to enhance efficiency and support the brand's rapid growth trajectory. “This office will serve as the central hub for all POWERLOOK’s activities”, says Amar Pawar, Co-founder and chief designer at Powerlook.

As Powerlook continues to break new ground in the world of menswear fashion, the headquarters serves as a platform for cultivating fresh ideas, fostering innovation, and nurturing the brand's connection with its loyal customer base. By 2025, Powerlook aims to grow its turnover 5X by providing trending men’s street fashion to youngsters in our country.

Powerlook is a pioneering name in the fast fashion and direct-to-consumer menswear sector. With a focus on international style, quality craftsmanship, and sustainable practices, Powerlook has risen to prominence as a global leader in the fashion industry. The brand's commitment to innovation, customer engagement, and responsible fashion is reflected in its products and business operations.

