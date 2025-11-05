PPFAS Mutual Fund Appoints Vikas Gandhi as Chief Financial Officer

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: PPFAS Mutual Fund, today, announced the appointment of Vikas Gandhi as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective November 4, 2025.

Gandhi brings with him over 23 years of experience in finance and accounting across the banking, mutual fund, insurance, and financial services sectors. Prior to joining PPFAS Mutual Fund, he served as Head - Finance & Accounts at Mirae Asset Mutual Fund and Group Companies.

Welcoming him, Neil Parag Parikh, Chairman and CEO of PPFAS Mutual Fund, said, "We are excited to welcome Vikas to the PPFAS family. His strong understanding of financial markets and regulatory frameworks, along with his leadership skills, will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve our business."

As CFO, Gandhi will lead the company's financial strategy, including planning, budgeting, risk management, and treasury operations. He will also focus on strengthening financial governance and operational efficiency.

Commenting on his appointment, Gandhi said, "I am honoured to join PPFAS Mutual Fund, an organisation known for its principled approach and investor focus. I look forward to working with the team to drive our strategic goals."

A Chartered Accountant, Gandhi has previously worked with several leading institutions, including Nippon India Mutual Fund, L&T Mutual Fund, L&T Finance, ICICI Bank, Trust Investment Advisors, Reliance Money Express, and Reliance Insurance Broking.

About PPFAS Mutual Fund:

PPFAS Mutual Fund (PPFAS MF) sponsored by Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services Ltd. (PPFAS Ltd.), a boutique investment advisory firm incorporated in 1992. The Sponsor was among India's earliest SEBI Registered Portfolio Management Service (PMS) providers, having secured a license in 1996. PPFAS Asset Management Private Limited (Investment Manager to PPFAS Mutual Fund) is led by Mr. Neil Parag Parikh, the Chairman and CEO, since May 2015. Before that, it was led by the Founder, (Late) Mr. Parag S. Parikh.

