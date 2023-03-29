Praadis Education App's e-books and e-notes for personalized and convenient learning

New York [US], March 29 (/PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES Inc): Reading is a formative activity that moulds personality and intellect to a great measure. It is known to widen our horizon of knowledge, enhance our concentration, sharpen our memory, and tap into our creative potential. Moreover, reading is an excellent stress -buster and relaxation technique. Praadis Education App recognizes and leverages the benefits of reading through its 'Library' feature to provide students with a plethora of e-books covering different topics of diverse subjects.

Praadis Education App holds perception surveys regularly to gather feedback from students and parents, which is then analysed by its Data Analysis Team to make needful improvisations. As flexibility in time and location is a key aspect in which Praadis excels, it has acted upon the requirement of providing students with more literature-support to bolster their learning. Accomped with e-books, Praadis Education App has also introduced a fairly new feature: E-notes, which are downloadable and printable notes taken down by students in the App itself during live classes.

The 'e-notes' element of the 'App' is constructed to help students access their course material at the time and place of their choosing. It allows them to highlight lines of importance while reading an e-book from the 'Praadis Library' and save them in the form of key notes to the app itself, so that they can review and revisit these marked notes from time to time or whenever they most need it. This feature enables students to engage with their course material actively and personalize their learning experience.

Furthermore, Praadis Education App's e-books have some other interactive elements that help students and teachers make annotations and bookmark pages to pick up from where they left off. The bookmarked pages make it hassle-free for students to navigate through the book or material. The app also provides free access to 'Praadis Notes', which are expertly curated notes from teachers on various subjects.

Praadis Education is steadfast on putting in everything it takes to improve global literacy and create a socially responsible community. New and upcoming features like e-books and e-notes are Praadis Education's small but significant moves towards achieving this goal by providing students with a comprehensive and convenient learning experience. With the option to carry around hundreds, even thousands, of books on their mobile devices, tablets, e-readers, or laptops, students can access their course material easily and engage with it actively from anywhere in the world.

