Praadis Education guides students on how to start NEET preparation after 10th Board Examination

Every year around 16 lakh students register themselves for NEET for a few thousand seats in renowned Medical Colleges across the country. Hence, NEET is undoubtedly one of the most challenging exams that students have to face right after their school days.

The exam is conducted by National Testing Agency, after the annual board exams for 12th, and to be a recognized doctor is India it is mandatory to qualify for the NEET entrance test.

Given, the duration is quite less between the two, students must start preparing for it right after the 10th grade.

Here are the tips and ways experts at Praadis Education suggest to start preparing for NEET.

Just after 10th board exams, students aiming medical must opt for science in class 11th. Class 11th is a very crucial year in a student's life, in the sense that, the concepts taught in 11th lay the groundwork for Class 12th and plays even greater role for the competitive exam. Experts at Praadis Education understand the importance of Class 11th and its importance for scoring well in NEET and 12th Boards.

The NEET curriculum is the NCERT syllabus for Class 11th and 12th combined. So, if one is committed to be an established Doctor, one must start early to have a better chance and more time in hand for smooth, stress-free preparation.

Praadis Education has presented some valuable tips to students who are looking to get started with their NEET preparation after completing their board exams.

1. Take a Happy Healthy Break:

Yes, taking a break once your board examination is over is important for your mental health, understanding the fact that coming two years will be filled of hard work, give yourself some time out, go to your relatives, a family trip may be helpful in preparing the child and family. The coming 2 years will demand sincerity and dedication and for a full focused mind, mental relaxation is what you will need. Plan a vacation, indulge in your favourite hobby, take a 15-day break.

2. Plan a study schedule:

Once you are back happy and mentally ready, plan your schedule. More than knowledge, NEET preparation is a test of your dedication and consistency. This is what Praadis Education helps you out with, with its regular Live classes and weekly tests, it binds students to stick to the plan, the timetable is designed understanding the strengths and weakness of the student. It is imperative to say that the candidates aspiring to make it to the medical college need to have a well-planned study schedule. A study schedule or timetable helps understand the course of action for the day. Study schedules need not be rigid, if you feel like doing something else other than your scheduled work then go ahead with it. Remember, if you're not fully dedicated to your work, you might not get the desired result and it would be simply a waste of time.

3. Do a SWOT analysis to understand about yourself: The NEET syllabus is super vast and it's perfectly acceptable if you're not the master of all the subjects or topics. You should always take smart approach towards your goals. SWOT analysis helps you understand your strength, weakness, threat and opportunity. Supposedly, you are good in Biology you know you can use it as your strength and score maximum marks in that part. Praadis Education has NEET experts who hold experience in helping hundreds of students to reach their dream destination. These experts can provide guidance and counseling to students to help them understand their strengths and weaknesses. They can also help students to do a SWOT analysis and develop a well-planned study schedule or timetable.

4. Gather study material for NEET: Getting your concept ready from NCERT books is the best way to build your foundation for NEET preparation. Since the competition is with millions of others you don't wish to lose even a single mark as it makes a lot of difference. Praadis Education provides study material and notes that are prepared by subject experts and are as per the latest NEET syllabus. Students can download this material from their website www.praadisedu.com or visit their Telegram channel. These notes comprise of only what is actually required.

5. Take help of expert teachers from coaching institutes:

No doubt, the school is the best place to begin your preparation but the truth being it's not enough, one requires coaching as they help students with study notes, planning, tests, regular revisions and make them aware of where they stand in the actual competition. Class 11th is the time to start your coaching for NEET preparation. A good coaching institute like Praadis Education with learned and experienced faculty will help you understand difficult concepts in a simple easy way. With regular topic-wise tests and weekly combined tests they ensure you're able to solve different types of questions within a limited time frame. If you are too looking for the best faculties at the most affordable fees, look no further as Praadis Education is all set to launch its Live interactive batches from 17th April 2023, with very limited seats as we aim 100 per cent results, with personalized attention to every candidate.

6. Stay consistent with your approach:

During NEET preparation, not giving up is what matters, and it is the most challenging part of preparation. To stay motivated and consistent is everything. Praadis Education focuses on the same, every student has a personal mentor who ensures everything goes well and the study pattern is being followed by the child. For a school-going student, it is difficult to maintain a schedule day in, and day out. Whenever you feel like giving up, remember that you are not alone in this battle, your teachers, parents are there with you throughout. Remember your goals will never be achieved if you quit. Keep going, success comes to those who work for it.

Praadis Education wishes you all the best for your journey towards the Top Medical College!

