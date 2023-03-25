Praadis Education introduces monthly subscription model, Making quality education more affordable

New Delhi [India], March 25 (/PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES Inc): Praadis Education is a notable virtual educational platform in India that supplies quality learning materials and resources to students at price that doesn't make you break the bank. For years, Praadis Education has been providing its services to students through an annual subscription model. This model allowed parents to pay a one-time fee of 9999 INR for a year's worth of educational resources.

However, in recent times, by analyzing data and understanding the financial constraints of parents, Praadis Education found that some parents were unable to pay the annual subscription fee in a lump sum. This kept them from availing the educational services and resources altogether. To address this issue, Praadis Education has taken a step forward by introducing a monthly subscription model. This new model enables parents to pay in recurring installments rather than a lump sum. The monthly subscription fee is only 999 INR, making it an affordable option for parents who may not be able to pay a large sum of money at once.

The monthly subscription model by Praadis Education is a step in the direction of making education more accessible and affordable for all. This model ensures that every student has access to quality educational resources, regardless of their financial background. The monthly subscription model allows parents to pay small amounts every month, giving them a breather on finances until the next due date. The new subscription model was first introduced on trial basis to recognize the need of such scheme, and no wonder, feedback from them has that, it has been beneficial for both parents and students alike. Parents can now easily manage their finances and allocate a fixed amount for their child's education every month. This new model also allows parents to have more control over their child's learning, as they can track their progress on a monthly basis to decide on whether or not they need to invest in the next month of educational resources.

Praadis Education Digital Learning App ensures that students have access to the latest educational tools and materials throughout the year. With new content being added regularly, students can continue to learn and grow, improving their knowledge and skills.

Every child has the right to quality education, and finances should never be a barrier to accessing it. As a resolve to this concerning issue as it could lead to a lack of opportunities for children and limit their potential. Praadis Education, with its new model, aims to shatter all barriers that come in between a child's learning.

