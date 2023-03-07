Praadis Education on 'How to make your child a winner in life'

Every parent dreams of a life for their children in which they are happy, healthy and successful, and it's only natural and fair for them to think like that. The problem is, these terms mean different for different people. To be specific, success is a very subjective term. There are people who equate it with the wealth they possess, for some it is fame, while there are others who drop everything materialistic and lead ascetic lives in jungles succeeding in being peaceful and happy. This brings us to another question, does success also guarantee happiness?

All these years, we have seen success through a lens that has caused more harm than good. Most of our impressionable children feel that if they are not succeeding, they are failing or wasting their time. It's time that we sat with our children to discuss the true meaning of the word to keep them out of the harm's way.

Praadis Institute of Education, a digital coaching centre successfully educating children across the globe, has come up with some ways that could help parents prepare their children to attain success in its true sense.

Redefining the terms: Asking and clarifying with children what success means to them is significant. Because just setting unrealistic goals or achieving something close to impossible can't be termed as success. We need to tell our children that it is perfectly alright, if they are unable to succeed at a task as success is a limiting belief, and it's not the end. At Praadis Education, all our attempts are directed towards encouraging children to focus on the process of learning and experience derived from it as it can't be underestimated, in fact it is everything.

Inculcate a growth mind-set: A fixed mindset says there's no way to improve. Whereas a growth mindset disagrees to quit and tends to work harder as it knows it can get better.

As a child we are mostly curious about our environment, we want to learn through all our senses, and find out how everything works. That's how we successfully develop our cognitive skills. Too bad, that we somehow switch from growth to fixed mindsets. At what point in time, it's hard to tell. Knowing how growth mindset can shape our life into something truly remarkable, some tactics that can stimulate or keep intact such mindset in children can be: praising effort in place of the outcome, accepting failures rather than criticizing them, understanding the "Power of Yet", like, I can't do this....yet, but I am sure I'll soon be able to, normalizing making mistakes, teaching how mistakes are doors of opportunity that let us do things differently and learn about a more efficient way of doing things, practice makes it all better every day.

Teach about their only competitor

Children need to be reminded time and again that they only need to be better than themselves or from where they stood yesterday. Comparison to others is in no way a facilitator of growth. They need to understand that they are their most valuable competitor. For instance, the team of educators at Praadis Education strictly abide by this rule, where they refrain from comparing two children with each other. Instead, a child making progress or doing better than he was a day ago is pointed out to him as a sign of personal growth marking its importance.

Every milestone, every single win, big or small, counts as success

Success is often mistaken as an end goal or a destination. We tend to lose sight of the fact that progress is everything. After all it's not so much about 'perfect' than it's about the 'progress'. We must teach our children to celebrate small wins as it means they are moving forward and their growth hasn't stagnated.

Be an Example

If we try to teach our children what we don't practice ourselves, chances are they'll lose faith in anything we say. After all, actions speak louder than words.

Building meaningful relationships

Children need to know that valuing and nurturing relationships is of paramount importance. Being successful career-wise doesn't equal being successful as a person. Cooking healthy relationships and carving out time and energy to invest in them gives an added flavour to success. To cultivate that in our children, they just need to watch us do it.

Teach them to be healthy

Educating them on how getting enough and sound sleep, taking healthy balanced diet and being active can multiply their potential. Get out and spend time with them amidst nature. It's a healthy practice that we can cultivate in our children to help them face the times filled with mental discomfort.

Allow them to lead

Giving ample chances to lead acts as a powerful tool and testimony that we believe in our children's capabilities and they deserve to be in that role. This helps them move upwards with their confidence in accepting roles and responsibilities. Praadis Education has been reaping the benefits of this strategy on their students. Any child who's been with Praadis Education has shown a considerable rise in his confidence since the day he joined. Our parents-stories testify the statement.

This story is provided by PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor