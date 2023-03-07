Praadis Education's blended learning tools for better student engagement

The objective of education can be condensed into one statement: fostering knowledge and wisdom in students, such that it prepares them to lead efficient, rewarding and meaningful lives. These simple terms however remain the most challenging and onerous assignment to achieve.

Studies suggest that student engagement is a necessary ingredient to fulfil any educational mission. According to The Glossary of Education Reform, "student engagement refers to the degree of attention, curiosity, interest, optimism, and passion that students show when they are learning or being taught, which extends to the level of motivation they have to learn and progress in their education."

So, before Praadis Education made its debut into the offline centre game, its research and development team observed and analysed the performance and engagement data on its online students who were enrolled with Praadis Education Learning App. In these 'Live Classes' different strategies, styles and models of learning were implemented that can bring student engagement levels to a new high. The findings suggest that, 'more than just teaching with an interesting instructional medium, reinforcing what's been taught brings greater value to a child's learning.'

As an action plan to achieve the above target, that is to reinforce a topic or a concept into a child's memory, Praadis Education, in its C.B.S.E, I.C.S.E, and I.B board curriculum for students blends its face-to-face instruction with elements of online tools that help a great deal in bolstering student interest. Some of these are 2D Videos- that is playing out videos in class consisting information in the form of two-dimensional images and description, followed by an example in 3D for giving them a concrete picture to keep in mind, and then cementing it with an animation/VFX film through which interesting imagery is created evoking their interest. Not to mention, anyone who is a part of Praadis Education's offline system enjoys the perks of its digital learning App too. Praadis Education Learning App allows them to attend 'Live Classes' which facilitates repeated revision of the covered topic as it gets stored in the App's data. Recorded livestreams make it easy for students to look back on earlier materials and to move through coursework at their own pace. Gamification of certain topics of subject like mathematics is another blended learning tool to make learners active participants during a session. Besides the recreational fun that games provide, they are also a great way to infuse learning into play.

Praadis Education's blended learning features give options and flexibility. In case a student misses an in-class topic, he can very well pick it up with technology-driven tools/applications.

Schools nowadays are starting to embrace blended learning into their curriculum for more reasons than one. From an option for teachers to personalize instruction in the classroom to expanding the boundaries of the classroom and preparing students to collaborate in an online environment, this educational approach which integrates face-to-face traditional learning and distance learning using online learning resources gives educators and students the best of both the worlds.

