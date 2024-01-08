Prabha Khaitan Foundation to host Aakhar Gujarat Festival

Eminent personalities who would be at the Aakhar Gujarat Festival in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 5: Prabha Khaitan Foundation (PKF) is all set to captivate audiences with a vibrant celebration of Gujarat's rich regional literature and heritage through the “Aakhar Gujarat Festival” to be held at The Sports Club, Ahmedabad, on 7th January 2024. The festival aims to promote and honour the diverse tapestry of Gujarat’s language and creativity.

It will be a day-long niche literature festival to take place right before visionary Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's ‘Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit – 2024'. It is with utmost pleasure that we announce that we intend to have the logo of the festival unveiled by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendrabhai Rajnikant Patel.

“Aakhar” is an initiative of Prabha Khaitan Foundation to protect and promote regional languages of India – Rajasthani, Punjabi, Gurumukhi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Chhattisgarhi, Maithili, Magahi, Odia, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, etc. Aakhar’s platform provides a unique space for Indian authors proficient in regional languages to engage intimately with a specialised audience. Here, the focus lies in delving into the intricate details of regional literary traditions, unveiling the very essence of India – a nation defined by its vast diversities.

“Aakhar Gujarat Festival” promises a day-long immersive experience with an array spread across six engaging sessions through insightful panel discussions, enthralling poetry and storytelling three mesmerizing performances, and captivating showcases. Renowned literary figures, esteemed artists, and icons will converge to share their insights and delve into the rich cultural landscape of Gujarat.

On the literature and discussion front, we have some eminent names of Joravarsinh Danubhai Jadav, Vijaygiri Bawa, Hiten Kumar, Sheetal Shah, Vaishal Shah, Prof. Tirthankar Rohdia, Vasant Gadhvi (Retired IAS), Dalpat Padhiar, Dr. Mavji Maheshwari, Dr. Kanti Gore, Kirit Goswami in no particular order. The day will also be filled with a gala and soulful performances by Abhisingh Rathore, Bharat Bari & Akshay Patel, and Ravi Maru Music Team.

“By bringing together renowned personalities and talented artists of the state, through the Aakhar Gujarat Festival, we offer a stage to spotlight the beauty and depth of Gujarat’s rich history, language and culture. Our aim is to inspire a deeper appreciation for the state’s linguistic history and encourage its continued exploration and growth,” says Anindita Chatterjee, Executive Trustee, Prabha Khaitan Foundation.

PKF has joined hands with Karma Foundation, Ahmedabad, to make this festival a grand affair. Karma Foundation promotes sustainable development by uniting a strong network of individuals and organizations collaborating closely with communities to create tangible change through literature, education, cleanliness, women empowerment, health, and environment, to name a few.

Attendees can look forward to thought-provoking discussions exploring the essence of Gujarat’s regional language, its evolving art forms, and the enduring impact of its cultural heritage on society. The festival will serve as a platform for fostering dialogue, exchanging ideas, and celebrating the unique literary and artistic expressions that define Gujarat’s identity.

“At Karma Foundation, our dedication is to cultivate a culturally vibrant community, fostering meaningful and mindful dialogues. Through initiatives like the Ahmedabad Book Club and the Gujarati Book Club, we provide a platform for enthusiasts from all walks of life. In collaboration with Prabha Khaitan Foundation, we conduct numerous literary activities throughout the year. Notably, the Aakhar Festival Gujarat stands as a unique celebration, embracing various dialects of the Gujarati language. As the sole event of its kind in Gujarat, we take pride in curating and managing this esteemed program, further enriching our literary landscape,” says Priyanshi Patel, Founder, Karma Foundation.

About Prabha Khaitan Foundation: Prabha Khaitan Foundation is a non-profitable trust founded by Late Dr. Prabha Khaitan, based in Kolkata. The Foundation is unbiasedly committed to promoting, performing arts, culture, education, literature, gender equality, and women's empowerment through authors' and artists' meets, book launches, literature fests, panel discussions, boutique festivals, and performing artists.

It has conducted over 5000 sessions spread across more than 45 cities in India and overseas. The Foundation's multifaceted initiatives of Language and Literatureinclude The Write Circle, Kitaab, The Universe Writes, Lafz, Aakhar, Shabd, An Author's Afternoon and Kalam. Under culture and heritage, it includes Sur aur Saaz, Ek Mulaqat, Tete-a-tea, Choupal and Chalchitra Rangmanch. It collaborates with caregivers, committed individuals and like-minded institutions to implement cultural, educational, literary and social welfare projects.

