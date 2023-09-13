Prabhakar Baranwal: Nurturing Times Applaud Inspiring Leadership Excellence through REAL Approach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13: Leadership is a dynamic and multifaceted skill that plays a pivotal role in the success of any organization. It’s not limited to CEOs and top executives; leadership can be found at all levels of an organization and even in everyday life. Prabhakar Baranwal is a good example of this. He is Manager-Projects in a reputed Organization at mid-level with the vision of moving towards higher management.

Prabhakar empowers his team members to take ownership of their work and make decisions, which is a good sign of a leader who is developing the next line of leadership.

Prabhakar has vast experience, 19 years in Construction and Real Estate, working with Organizations like Shapoorji Pallonji, JMC India, Godrej Properties, etc. During his tenure, he achieved awards like Best Internal IMS Auditor of the Year, Excellence in Operations, Best Leader for Quality Approach, Best Manager in Safe Working Projects, etc., which itself illustrates leadership skills in a person. Just a few days ago, he was felicitated for being an Inspiring Leader and received an Award from the hands of renowned and legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Leadership is an ongoing journey, and successful leaders never stop learning and improving. Prabhakar has completed his Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, completed Executive Post Graduation from renowned university NICMAR and undergone 200 Hours of training with RICS Noida and John Moore University Liverpool. His leadership skills development seed started with Academic development along with Interpersonal skill management at his workplace. Currently, he is pursuing an MBA from MIT Institute Pune

With his leadership skills, he has achieved Real Estate Projects with high standards of Quality, safety and within the Timeline.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to leadership. Different situations may call for different leadership styles, including autocratic, democratic, transformational, and servant leadership. Prabhakar is very well aware of which tool to apply in what situations, which proves his visionary and adaptive nature.

Inspired by Pavan Bakshi’s article on Leadership In India, Prabhakar is developing himself along with his team from a LAUNCH level of Leadership to an ADVANCED level of leadership with a Radical Ethical Authentic Leadership (REAL) approach. He will be the next achiever in transforming himself to Super- a leader.

