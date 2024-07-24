Prabhat Arts International Presents "18 Days, Dusk of an Era" - A Mesmerizing Dance Musical

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: The illustrious Prabhat Arts International, a beacon of Karnataka's rich cultural heritage, is proud to present their latest masterpiece, "18 Days, Dusk of an Era." This grand dance musical, based on the epic Kurukshetra war from Veda Vyasa's Mahabharata, will be performed at Mumbai's Bala Gandharv Ranga Mandir on August 2nd, Friday, from 6:30 PM to 8 PM.

Prabhat Arts International, a household name in Karnataka, traces its legacy back to the father of Karnatic music, Saint Purandara Dasa. The company has been instrumental in popularizing the ancient art form of storytelling through Harikatha and has earned acclaim for its world-standard dance drama productions, comparable to Broadway classics. With a lineage contributing to dance, music, and theater for over a century, Prabhat Arts International continues to enchant audiences with its creative excellence and cultural dedication.

"18 Days, Dusk of an Era" has garnered immense popularity, captivating audiences in Bangalore, Delhi, Goa, and beyond. The production features a spectacular ensemble of 50 artists, including dancers, martial artists, and experts in levitation, aerial, and magic techniques. This immersive experience brings the heart of the Mahabharata to life with unparalleled authenticity and grandeur.

The dance musical stands out with its symphony-style music, breathtaking animations, and Natyashastric movements. Original war chants resonate through the performance, transporting the audience to the ancient battlefield of Kurukshetra. Every detail, from the choreography to the musical composition, reflects the profound cultural heritage and artistic prowess of Prabhat Arts International.

Join us for an unforgettable evening as we witness the epic tale of the Kurukshetra war unfold on stage. "18 Days, Dusk of an Era" promises to be a mesmerizing spectacle that blends tradition with innovation, leaving audiences spellbound.

Event Details:

Event: 18 Days, Dusk of an Era - A Dance Musical

Date: August 2nd, Friday

Time: 6:30 PM to 8 PM

Venue: Bala Gandharv Ranga Mandir, Bandra, Mumbai

Connect with Us:

www.prabhatha.com/

www.sharatprabhath.com

Instagram - Sharat Prabhath/Prabhat_Academy_of_Dance

Experience the magic of "18 Days, Dusk of an Era" and immerse yourself in the timeless legacy of the Mahabharata, brought to life by the renowned Prabhat Arts International. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness a cultural phenomenon that has taken the nation by storm!

Prabhat Arts International

Prabhat Arts International is a prestigious dance company based in Bangalore, known for its exceptional contributions to dance, music, and theater. With a legacy tracing back to Saint Purandara Dasa, the company has been a torchbearer of Karnataka's cultural heritage for over a century. Prabhat Arts International continues to innovate and inspire with its world-class productions, captivating audiences across the globe.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor