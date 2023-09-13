Pradunma Choudhury from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur Wins the National Champion Title at Tata Crucible Campus Quiz 2023

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13: The 19th edition of Tata Crucible Campus Quiz, India's most prestigious business quiz for campuses, concluded with an impressive Grand Finale, at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Mumbai. Pradunma Choudhury from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur won the title of the National Champion along with the grand prize of Rs 2.5 lakhs* and the coveted Tata Crucible trophy in a National Final that witnessed gruelling and power-packed quizzing.

In addition to the grand prize, this year, Tata Crucible announced the offering of internship opportunities - with the Tata Group - for the National Winner and the two runners-up - Taha Uddin from Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, and Ishaan Yewale from Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Delhi.

The Grand Finale of the Tata Crucible Campus Quiz 2023 was an exhilarating affair as the finalists Dr. Murtuza from Deccan College of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad; Akshay Valle from Samata College, Vishakhapatnam; Taha Uddin from Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Nagpur; Shivish Shukla from Indian Institute of Management, Indore; Pradunma Choudhury from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur; Ishaan Yewale, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Delhi; Ashish Sivalenka from Indian Institute of Management, Shillong and Lakshya Gokhroo from Indian Institute of Management, Bodh Gaya showcased their quizzing prowess.

Felicitating the national winner and runners-up, the Chief Guest for the event Harit Nagpal, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Play Ltd. said, “Tata Crucible is a celebration of the remarkable talent and potential our nation possesses driven by a thirst for knowledge. This quiz is a testament to the capabilities of our youth and the participation of over 1.2 lakh students in this unique knowledge initiative, is an indication of the bright future of our country. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated organising team who have created this platform for our youth. To the young minds here, my advice to you would be to not take anything for granted. Life can throw us curveballs just as the pandemic came like a black swan. We must be prepared for anything and just as we were able to successfully overcome and emerge from the Covid pandemic, we will triumph over all challenges that come our way."

The finale also witnessed a riveting round hosted by Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian, Tata Sons. Donning the Quizmaster’s hat, Bhat stumped the finalists with some interesting questions, adding to the excitement of the grand finale.

In a gripping finale that tested the skills of some of the brightest young minds in India, Pradunma Choudhury emerged victorious. Commenting upon the win, Pradunma said, “Bagging the Tata Crucible Trophy at last, feels like a dream come true for me! It's been a long time coming – I've been chasing this since 2019 when I missed out on the final and then again in 2022 when I came so close as a runner-up. I'm stoked and can't wait to kick start another journey with Tata Crucible, whether by entering the corporate world soon or else by coming back to campus if I decide to go for higher studies. This experience is something I'll remember for life!”

The two runners-up Taha Uddin and Ishaan Yewale who won internships with the Tata Group along with the national winner also expressed their happiness about this exciting internship opportunity, which is expected to open a whole new world of learning and experience for them.

This Pan-India quizzing competition received over 1.2 lakh registrations from students across India - the country was divided into 24 clusters for the Campus Quiz this year. These 24 clusters were further grouped into four zones viz. South, East, West, and North with each zone comprising of 6 clusters. The winners from the clusters battled it out in the Zonal Finals, with the top two scorers from each zone entering the National Finals.

Noted quizmaster ‘Pickbrain’ Giri Balasubramaniam hosted the show along with co-host Rashmi Furtado and questioned the participants in their signature captivating style.

Tata Motors Nexon, Tata Play Binge, Mia by Tanishq, and Big Basket were the brand partners for this edition of the quiz.

Since its inception in 2004, Tata Crucible, a knowledge initiative by the Tata Group, has been providing young minds a platform to showcase their quizzing acumen, fostering curiosity and out-of-the-box thinking through quizzing.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India .will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor