PRAGATI driving accountability, accelerating project implementation: Cabinet Secretary

New Delhi, Jan 2 Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) system has accelerated the implementation of mega projects and key welfare schemes.

The Cabinet Secretary highlighted the structured Project and Issue Escalation Mechanism under the PRAGATI-led ecosystem, which enables systematic monitoring and resolution of issues across multiple levels and state governments.

According to a Cabinet Secretariat statement, Somanathan highlighted that initially, issues are addressed at the Ministry level, while complex and critical issues are escalated through defined institutional mechanisms for higher-level review, culminating at PRAGATI meetings chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

The escalation framework ensures coordinated inter-ministerial action, timely decision-making, and focused resolution of implementation bottlenecks in projects of national importance.

Somanathan underscored that PRAGATI continues to serve as an effective platform for driving accountability and accelerating project implementation through close monitoring and review at the highest level.

In the last decade, the PRAGATI platform has helped speed up projects worth more than Rs 85 lakh crore and resolved long-pending issues through close coordination between the Centre and states, PM Modi said on Wednesday.

While chairing the 50th meeting of PRAGATI, PM Modi said the completion of 50 PRAGATI meetings reflects a major shift in India’s governance culture, where decisions are taken on time, accountability is fixed and coordination between departments and states is strengthened.

The milestone meeting highlighted how technology-based monitoring and regular follow-up have changed the way governance works in India.

"This approach has directly improved delivery on the ground and made government action more visible in people’s daily lives," PM Modi said.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reviewed five major infrastructure projects related to roads, railways, power, water resources, and coal. These projects are spread across five states and involve a total investment of more than Rs 40,000 crore.

PM Modi stressed the need to ensure timely execution and remove bottlenecks through continuous monitoring.

