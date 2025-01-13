Prakash Group Empowers Rural Women by Distributing Cows Ranchi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 13: Prakash Group, a leader in real estate, hospitality, and other businesses, has taken a commendable step under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to empower and make the underprivileged sections self-reliant. Guided by the visionary policy of the group's founder and Managing Director of Hotel Le Lac, Mr. Binay Prakash, and led by Manager Sunil Tiwari, the team visited villages around Ranchi a year ago and selected 100 underprivileged yet ambitious women. These women were provided with 100 high-quality cows as part of a unique initiative to improve their livelihoods.

Although economically disadvantaged, the selected women had the passion and drive to move forward and achieve something new. The Prakash Group team provided them with necessary resources such as fodder, shelter, and seeds and also organized workshops to impart knowledge on modern cattle-rearing techniques.

These women now produce approximately 500 liters of milk daily, which is purchased by Le Lac Hotel and other offices, ensuring a stable monthly income for them. Additionally, these women are utilizing cow dung to prepare organic fertilizers for their fields. The Prakash Group has future plans to train these women in creating decorative items, havan cups, and other products from cow dung, which can be sold through e-commerce platforms to make them successful entrepreneurs.

This initiative has not only made these women self-reliant but also improved their children's education and their families' financial condition. Today, these women are better able to support their families, and their standard of living has significantly improved.

This effort to transform rural women into entrepreneurs and make them self-reliant is a living example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of promoting entrepreneurship among women and actively involving them in the mission of a self-reliant India (Atmanirbhar Bharat).

Prakash Group's initiative is not only bringing positive change to society but also serving as an inspiration for other companies.

https://www.sarovarhotels.com/le-lac-sarovar-ranchi/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor