Prateek Group to Invest 125 CR to Develop EWS Housing Society in Siddharth Vihar

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 4: Prateek Group, one of the leading developers in NCR has announced the launch of Prateek Aurelia in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad. Under the Uttar Pradesh Government's Township Policy, Prateek Aurelia is a residential scheme for EWS and LIG families.

The group has announced an investment of Rs 125 crore to develop this project. With units starting at Rs. 5.35 lakh for EWS and Rs. 12.58 lakh for LIG families, the project is an integral part of the expansive 40-acre Prateek Grand City township project located in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad.

The project offers amenities like two-wheeler parking, stilt-floor two-wheeler parking, a well-developed green area, Peripheral Planting, Indoor Activity, a Multipurpose Room, a Children's play area, an elderly sitting corner, and many more.

Prateek Tiwari, Managing Director, of Prateek Group, says, "We are excited to launch Prateek Aurelia, designed to meet the housing demand of LIG and EWS families. In line with the Uttar Pradesh Government Township Policy, we are committed to providing homes and an enhanced living experience that blends convenience and comfort. The project is a part of Ghaziabad's only established township offering residents the ease of living with the best connectivity and modern amenities."

Strategically located, the project ensures easy accessibility to key areas such as India Gate, which is 20 minutes away, Nehru Place IT Hub at 25 minutes, and Akshardham at a 10-minute distance. Additionally, residents will benefit from the proximity of the nearest Metro station, just 2 minutes away, and the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), which is equally close to the project site.

In addition, the project ensures that residents can live comfortably, with proximity to prominent commercial hubs and IGI Airport being just a 40-minute drive. Furthermore, the project offers excellent connectivity to major sectors of Ghaziabad and nearby regions, as well as proximity to educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and commercial centers.

The booking registration is open for 45 days starting from 3rd October to 18th November 2024 providing interested families to take advantage of this opportunity.

