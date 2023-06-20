Pratt & Whitney, India's Awiros launch AI-based aircraft engine inspection tool Percept

Paris [France], June 20 : Pratt and Whitney, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies (RTX) which is into the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines, on Tuesday announced it had launched an advanced AI-based aircraft engine analysis tool - Percept - at the ongoing week-long Paris Air Show.

Percept is a product that operates on top of the Indian startup Awiros Video Intelligence Operating System (OS). Its cloud-based interface allows users to capture images and videos of aircraft engines on their mobile devices and receive real-time responses on parts availability.

According to a release, the tool, instead of an inspector having to examine an engine and check part-by-part, it automates inspection and reduces the time taken by nearly 90 per cent.

"The Percept tool helps reduce time and effort involved in the pre-and-post lease analysis of aircraft engines," said O Sung Kwon, vice president, Customer Support, Pratt and Whitney.

"We have been working with Awiros, an Indian Computer Vision and Artificial Intelligence (AI) start-up for the past few years to mature this technology; we are excited to be shifting from technology development to now bringing an operational product to the market."

Awiros was selected as the winner of the RTX Innovation Challenge.

"Building the Percept tool in collaboration with RTX has been one of the most exciting opportunities in the journey of Awiros as a startup," said Vikram Gupta, founder and CEO, Awiros.

The Percept solution will be deployed exclusively on Pratt & Whitney's most advanced commercial engines, including the Pratt and Whitney GTFTM engine and the V2500.

