Praveen Kankariya, Founder and Executive Chairman of Impetus Technologies Recognized by Great Place to Work India Among India's 27 Most Trusted Leaders 2024

New Delhi [India], June 21: Praveen Kankariya, Founder and Executive Chairman of Impetus Technologies has been recognized by Great Place To Work India among - India's Most Trusted Leaders.

His recognition reflects the strong collaborative culture Impetus has established within the organization. Under Praveen's visionary leadership, Impetus has pushed the boundaries of innovation and excellence. His ability to inspire and lead has driven the company to achieve remarkable growth and success working in concert with some of the world's leading technology companies. Praveen's strategic direction continues to guide Impetus toward new heights and sustained accomplishments.

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 100 million employees from over 150 countries worldwide take the with Great Place To Work for assessment, benchmarking, and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

In this year for India, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, 27 leaders among India's Most Trusted Leaders 2024 have been recognized.

"Today, we celebrate those who embody this philosophy. The leaders recognized here haven't just created exceptional workplaces, they have the potential to inspire our workforce through their legacy of trusted leadership. We are confident that with your continued dedication, India will continue to shine as a global hub of innovation and knowledge, ultimately realizing our shared vision of making India a Great Place To Work for All™."

- Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work® India

"It is a proud moment for Impetus as Praveen Kankariya is recognized as one of the Most Trusted Leaders by Great Place To Work India for the second year running. This award is a testament to his leadership and his ability to build a culture of trust within our organization. His influence is instrumental in our continued success."

- Rajeeva Gupta, CEO, Impetus Technologies

