Praveg Atoll's Bangaram Island: Luxury and Tranquillity from Jan 18, 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: Praveg Limited, India's leading eco-responsible luxury resorts company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its luxury resort operations on Bangaram Island, Lakshadweep, starting January 18, 2025. Known for its untouched natural beauty, Bangaram Island offers a serene and exclusive getaway, where guests can indulge in the island's tranquillity while enjoying modern luxury amenities.

Lakshadweep has witnessed an unprecedented surge in tourism, with the number of visitors doubling over the past year. This remarkable growth highlights the increasing appeal of the islands as a must-visit destination for both domestic and international travellers. Praveg Limited's expansion into Bangaram Island aligns perfectly with this upward trend, catering to the rising demand for luxury and eco-conscious accommodations in this paradise.

Dr. Vishnukumar Patel, Chairman of Praveg Limited, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to officially launch Praveg Resorts at Bangaram Island, a destination that promises to provide an extraordinary experience to every guest. Our vision for this resort is to offer not just a place to stay, but a sanctuary where guests can immerse themselves in nature, adventure, and relaxation. From luxury accommodations to world-class activities, we are confident that this resort will become a sought-after destination for travellers seeking both tranquillity and adventure in one of India's most pristine locations."

Praveg Resorts continues to redefine luxury travel across India's iconic destinations, from the White Rann and Statue of Unity to the beaches of Diu and Daman. Each location offers unique, immersive experiences reflecting the destination's essence. Recently launched, Praveg Caves at Jawai combines nature, adventure, and luxury in Rajasthan's leopard territory. Praveg Atoll's Lakshadweep retreat at Bangaram Island adds serene beaches and unmatched tranquillity to the brand's growing portfolio.

The resort is poised to achieve an impressive occupancy rate of 50-60%, reflecting the high demand for sustainable luxury accommodations. The average room rate should be in the range of INR 20,000 to 25,000. Praveg's expansion represents a strategic milestone for the company, with promising prospects for revenue growth, profitability, and shareholder value creation.

About Bangaram Island

Bangaram Island, located in the heart of the Lakshadweep archipelago, is a secluded paradise surrounded by turquoise waters, soft white sands, and vibrant coral reefs. The island offers a peaceful, untouched environment, making it a perfect destination for travellers seeking both seclusion and convenience. The island is renowned for its incredible marine life, making it a sought-after location for nature lovers, scuba divers, and those looking to reconnect with nature.

Praveg Resorts on Bangaram Island

Praveg Resorts will offer a total of 45 cocoon-shaped rooms and 5 shell-shaped rooms, designed to harmonize with the island's natural surroundings. These unique, eco-friendly accommodations provide guests with a luxurious and immersive experience, offering the perfect blend of comfort, privacy, and elegance.

Guests can indulge in a variety of activities designed to make the most of the island's natural splendor, including:

* Scuba Diving: Explore the vibrant coral reefs and rich marine life that surround Bangaram Island.

* Yoga on the Beach: Rejuvenate the body and mind with yoga sessions on the tranquil shores of the island.

* Island Activities: Enjoy a wide range of outdoor adventures, from snorkelling to kayaking, or simply relax and unwind on the beach.

Guests can now make reservations and experience the unique charm of Bangaram Island at Praveg Resorts. Whether seeking adventure or relaxation, this luxury resort is the ideal destination for an unforgettable vacation.

In line with its growth strategy, Praveg Limited is also expanding its operational portfolio, with the addition of Bangaram Island Resort marking the company's 16th property. With an ambitious pipeline of more projects underway, Praveg is set to significantly increase its footprint across India's most sought-after destinations. This expansion underscores Praveg's commitment to providing exceptional, eco-conscious luxury experiences while creating value for shareholders. As the company scales its operations, guests can look forward to more exclusive resorts in prime locations, each designed to offer the perfect blend of nature, luxury, and sustainability.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor