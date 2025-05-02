Praveg Transfers Bangaram Island Resort to IHCL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 2:Praveg Limited is pleased to announce the successful and formal handover of operations of its flagship resort property, Praveg Atoll's on Bangaram Island, Lakshadweep to Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), in accordance with the Hotel Management Agreement signed between both parties and announced on March 3, 2025.

With this handover, IHCL assumes full operational control of the property under its esteemed SeleQtions brand, reinforcing its commitment to offering guests unparalleled luxury experiences in one of India's most pristine island destinations.

This milestone marks the next phase in a strategic collaboration between Praveg and IHCL aimed at redefining eco-conscious luxury travel. Guests visiting the Bangaram Island resort can now expect IHCL's signature blend of world-class service, personalized guest experiences, and sustainable hospitality practices that complement the island's natural beauty and ecological significance.

Dr. Vishnukumar Patel, Chairman of Praveg Limited, commented on the handover: “This formal transition represents a shared vision between Praveg and IHCL to transform Bangaram Island into a model for luxury and sustainable tourism. We are confident that under IHCL's stewardship, the resort will reach new heights in hospitality excellence while preserving the island's delicate ecosystem.”

IHCL will now lead all facets of resort management, including operations, guest services, food and beverage, recreational experiences, and environmental stewardship. The property's integration under the SeleQtions portfolio positions it as a premier destination for discerning travelers seeking a serene yet sophisticated island retreat.

Key Features of the Now-Operational Resort under IHCL :

• Exclusive SeleQtions Experience: Personalized luxury services, spa indulgences, curated culinary journeys, and immersive local experiences.

• Sustainable Island Tourism: Low-impact structures, eco-friendly utilities, and marine conservation practices to maintain ecological harmony.

• Global Visibility: Enhanced marketing through IHCL's global network, loyalty programs, and high-end travel platforms.

Praveg remains committed to its mission of developing innovative, eco-sensitive hospitality experiences across India and looks forward to more such partnerships that align with its values of quality, sustainability, and experiential travel.

