Pre-Vibrant Summit in Bharuch sets stage for FutureChem Gujarat: Shaping tomorrow's chemical industry

Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], December 21 : As a precursor to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, the "FutureChem Gujarat" summit is set to unfold in Bharuch on December 23, providing a platform to discuss and shape the future of the chemical and petrochemical industry.

Pankaj Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, highlighted the significance of the pre-summit event, stating that it aims to set the stage for discussions on the future of the chemical and petrochemical sector.

Joshi said, "FutureChem Gujarat- 'Shaping Tomorrow's Chemical and Petrochemical Industry' will be inaugurated by the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Union Chemical and Petrochemical Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Gujarat Government's Energy and Petrochemical Minister Kanu Desai and Gujarat Government's Industries Minister Balwant Singh Rajput will be present at the event".

He added, "Gujarat is the petrochemical capital of India. Gujarat contributes 35 per cent of India's chemical products. Of the exports from Gujarat in the last three years, about 47 per cent has been of chemicals and petrochemicals. Chemicals and petrochemicals are exported from Gujarat to 168 countries. This program includes 3 technical sessions- during this summit, an exchange program of Rs 34 thousand 773 crore has also been organized by 7 companies".

Gujarat, often hailed as the petrochemical capital of India, plays a pivotal role in the country's chemical landscape, contributing 35 per cent of India's chemical products.

In the last three years, nearly half of Gujarat's exports, about 47 per cent, have comprised chemicals and petrochemicals, reaching 168 countries.

The summit is expected to foster collaborations, innovations, and investments in this critical industry.

The "FutureChem Gujarat" summit comprises three technical sessions that delve into various aspects of the chemical and petrochemical domain.

The event serves as a comprehensive exchange platform, with seven companies participating in a programmed exchange worth Rs 34,773 crore.

This highlights the potential for substantial economic engagement and growth within the chemical and petrochemical sector.

The summit stands as a testament to Gujarat's commitment to further solidify its position as a hub for the chemical and petrochemical industry, ensuring sustainable growth, technological advancements, and global collaborations.

As the state gears up for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in January 2024, events like "FutureChem Gujarat" lay the groundwork for a future-ready and dynamic industry landscape.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor