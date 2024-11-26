Premium Appliances by Hafele

New Delhi [India], November 26: Hafele's Premium Appliances have been catering to the demands of its audience since the year 2014 by offering innovative technologies and comprehensive solutions. Hafele Premium Appliances has also introduced many new technologies to India over the years. The product range to come with the first ever fully sealed hob design in India is the Altius FS hobs range. Another product to come with filter-free technology for the first time in India is the Teresa cooker hood, which revolutionized the cooker hood market in India.

Midora Steam Oven

Conventional ovens have come a long way from being appliances just for baking to modern-day appliances which integrate technologies like convection cooking and grilling, becoming solutions for cooking a variety of recipes. Whereas conventional ovens give you food that is roasted, baked, or grilled, steam cooking is a healthy and efficient method of preparing food by using steam, preserving nutrients, texture, and the natural taste. The steam cooking method ensures that your food is tender and moist without the need for added fats.

Combining the best of both worlds is Hafele's new Midora Full Steam Oven, which offers a comprehensive solution, allowing you to bake, grill, roast, and steam cook your food. Integrated with the full steam function, you can seamlessly cook your food with the full steam option. When combined with other cooking modes, this oven gives you food which is tender on the inside and crispy on the outside. Whether you're an experienced chef or a passionate home cook, Midora Full Steam Oven helps you make amazing dishes effortlessly. Enhancing your convenience is the soft close door, touch panel with slider control and LED display, and telescopic shelf supports, which take your cooking experience to the next level. Easy to clean and maintain and available in a Black Glass finish, the Midora Full Steam Oven complements your premium interiors and maintains its pristine appearance for a longer period of time.

Renata Cooker hoods

Discover unmatched convenience and elegance in your kitchen with RENATA COOKERHOODS from the ESSENTIA SERIES by HAFELE. Renata, which means ‘reborn' in Latin, truly encapsulates the essence of the Essentia Series, inviting you to rediscover the art of cooking. Available in three exquisite designs – CURVED, INCLINED, and T-SHAPED, these cooker hoods are a perfect blend of aesthetics and functionality. Their filter-free design ensures easy maintenance, freeing you from the hassle of frequent filter replacements. Equipped with a powerful motor, these cooker hoods efficiently extract smoke and odours, always keeping your kitchen fresh and clean.

Featuring intelligent heat auto-clean technology, these cookerhoods offer automatic cleaning, saving you time and effort. The touch control panel with gesture control adds a new dimension of convenience to your cooking experience, allowing for effortless operation with just a swipe of your hand. The sophisticated black finish of the RENATA COOKERHOODS enhances your kitchen's aesthetics.

Altius Plus Hobs

Introducing the next generation of Hafele's Fully Sealed Hobs – Altius Plus. The hobs from this series elevate efficiency, power, and technology for a superior cooking experience. Apart from the sophisticated glossy finish, this series also offers an exquisite “TruMatt” finish. Combined with sleek gunmetal alloy knobs, these hobs offer modern aesthetics and easy cleaning.

The cordless design offers effortless relocation and reliable performance, even during power outages. Additionally, the premium fully sealed Brass Wok burner features precisely drilled holes for an even flame spread, ensuring efficient cooking every time. Elevate your kitchen with Hafele's Altius Plus – where innovation meets sophistication.

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergised product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces, positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nationwide presence through its offices and design showrooms, which are spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

