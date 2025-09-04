Premium Innerwear D2C Label Bold & Bae Fashion (BBF) Outlines Roadmap for Growth and Expansion

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 4: Bold & Bae Fashion (BBF) is a Mumbai-based D2C brand that offers a curated range of lingerie, loungewear, athleisure, co-ord sets, and beachwear for the modern Indian woman who values premium quality and comfort. The brand caters to its customers through its Shopify-enabled website (boldandbaefashion.com) for a seamless user experience. It also has an active presence across marketplaces such as Myntra, Ajio, Amazon, Flipkart, and ONDC. Committed to redefining comfort and fashion for women aged 16 to 44+, it delivers superior quality at competitive prices for its growing customer base across Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities. BBF sets itself apart by directly engaging with customers and bypassing intermediaries to guarantee an exceptional customer experience.

BBF is a women-led brand driven by the vision of Joyce Motirale (Founder) and Smita Thorat (Co-Founder). It's for every girl and woman who deserves to feel supported and comfortable in her own skin. Joyce founded Bold & Bae Fashion when she discovered that the lingerie market lacked sufficient options for women seeking comfort and quality at affordable prices. Bold & Bae Fashion addresses this gap and capitalises on the growing Indian innerwear market that is expected to reach USD 20,478.1 million by 2030.

Having deep expertise and experience in the fashion domain, Joyce is known for her innovative solutions and creative collaboration in designing comfort-driven styles. She was recently honoured with the Nari Ratna Iconic Award: Best Fashion Entrepreneur of 2025 by Diva Planet Magazine for her achievements and contributions to the fashion world.

Joyce Motirale, Founder of BBF, said, "As a woman, I know that comfort and quality matter a great deal, especially in the innerwear market. We are not only catering to today's needs of the modern woman but also actively introducing fresh styles to empower them with trendy choices. Every piece is crafted with meticulous attention to design, high-quality fabrics, and innovative techniques that blend functionality with style. With pan-India delivery already in place, we are now preparing to go international with upcoming expansions into the UAE and the USA markets."

BBF is now entering an exciting new phase by welcoming a celebrity influencer to partner and come on board as Co-Founder. The role includes an equity stake in the business, with no capital investment required. The selected Co-Founder will join the brand's advisory board and participate in strategic and creative decisions, from fashion development to product promotion. Bold & Bae Fashion is positioning the opportunity as a collaborative venture, offering the selected individual brand visibility, PR and media coverage, and a key role in shaping the label's identity. The brand is in advanced discussions with investors to raise $500,000 in seed funding to fuel its next phase of growth. It aims to leverage these funds to strengthen operations, enhance product innovation, and scale its presence across both Indian and international markets.

Bold & Bae Fashion is equally committed to giving back to society through meaningful CSR initiatives, "Keep a girl in school". In partnership with Nanhi Pari, the brand recently donated sanitary pads to more than 1,000 girls, while also conducting awareness sessions on the importance of menstrual hygiene.

With a clear vision and strong foundation, the brand is poised to achieve greater milestones in the near future. From expanding into global markets to introducing innovative product lines, Bold & Bae Fashion is committed to continuously evolving while staying true to its core promise of comfort and quality.

