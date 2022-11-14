Premium Personal Care Brand, AyouthVeda expands its skincare product portfolio; unveils the new Hemp Seed range

The company is scaling its brand portfolio by introducing a Body Yogurt, Anti-Wrinkle Cream and Under Eye Gel in the Hemp Seed range

New Delhi (India), November 14: A stressful lifestyle adversely impacts our physical well-being and leads to various skin concerns such as wrinkles, dark circles, dehydration, etc. Thus, to provide a sustainable solution, Ayouthveda, India’s most promising authentic Ayurvedic brand with over 90+ products in the market, has recently unveiled its new Hemp Seed range. Hemp seeds are brimmed with skin-healthy nutrients. It is perfect for most skin types as it can moisturize without clogging pores. Hemp seeds can even help to balance out oily skin by hydrating it and regulating the skin’s oil production.

Hemp seeds are also packed with essential fatty acids like omega-6 and omega-3. In addition to moisturizing and soothing the skin, hemp seeds have anti-aging property which helps to reduce fine lines and wrinkles as well as prevent signs of aging.

Powered by Ayurveda’s rich cultural heritage and treasure; the Hemp Seed range has been passionately crafted with traditional Ayurvedic rituals and ultra-modern technology. For example, the Hemp Seed Anti-wrinkle cream is a powerful combination of rejuvenating oils like Hemp Seed, Basil, Geranium, Lavender, and Sandalwood. This enriched formulation significantly recovers skin resilience and diminishes stubborn wrinkles, crow’s feet, and skin creases along with restoring the skin’s lost moisture, natural glow, and elasticity.

The Hemp Seed Body Yogurt is a heavy-duty moisturizer powered with anti-oxidant rich ingredients like Hemp Seed Oil, Mango Butter, and Turmeric. The soft & non-greasy formula of the body yogurt promises to sink deep into the skin to moisturize and protect the dehydrated skin with long-lasting hydration.

Another stunning product from the range, Hemp Seed Under Eye Gel is a boon for people staying up late at night, having stressful work schedules, and leading unhealthy lifestyles. The presence of active oils like Hemp Seed, Pumpkin, Moringa, and Coffee powder reduce dark circles, puffy eyes, crow’s feet, and fine lines around the eye area to make the eyes look more fresh and rested.

Commenting on a new launch, Dr. Sanchit Sharma, Founder & Executive Director of AIMIL AYOUTHVEDA, said, “We are excited to introduce the much-awaited hemp seed range. Our range of products under the Nutri-rich hemp seed category is followed by our brand vision of providing sustainable natural solutions to different skin concerns, that not merely work for outer beautification.”

“We actively researched the potential of the Phyto-actives present in hemp seed and thus came up with scientifically backed products meant to resolve millennials’ skin concerns of early age wrinkles, dark circles, dehydrated skin, and many more. With an innovative product proposition and direct-to-consumer approach, we are confident that our consumers will get phenomenal results from our new launch.” he added.

Ayouthveda has been delivering world-class authentic Ayurvedic products for years with a promise of excellence, safety, and integrity. The brand primarily caters to face care, hair care, bath & body care, intimate & hygiene care and helps people revive their youthfulness, eternal grace, and aesthetic sense of the body. The brand in the Phase1, has recently entered the European markets like Hungary, Mauritius, etc.

Ayouthveda is India’s fastest growing Ayurvedic personal care brand which specializes in formulating world-class beauty and wellness products that are 100% free from harsh chemicals, parabens, and artificial color. Established in 2020, Ayouthveda is headquartered at New Delhi. It offers the best and safest beauty products and formulations to customers amidst a sea of dubious and low-quality products that plague the Indian market. It offers a complete range of products for face care, hair care, bath & body care, intimate & hygiene care.

For more information, click here.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor