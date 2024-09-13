New Delhi [India], September 13: Mr. Rakesh Mittal, the Director of UREDUCONNECT Pvt Limited, welcomed the President of India, Honorable Droupadi Murmu, during her visit to Pune. This was more than just a formal greeting, as Mr Rakesh Mittal viewed it as an essential moment for the people of Pune, especially regarding education and shared cultural values.

Pune has long been regarded as an educational hub, with its roots deeply tied to knowledge and learning. The city’s heritage reflects its respect for education, which Mr Rakesh Mittal highlighted when welcoming the President. He believes this visit strengthens Pune's reputation as a centre of progress, especially in academic development.

UREDCONNECT Pvt Limited, under Mr. Rakesh Mittal’s leadership, has been playing a pivotal role in educational advancements. With its focus on making education accessible to all, primarily through distance learning, Mr. Rakesh Mittal's partnership with Thames International University is a step toward global education collaboration. This partnership has helped bridge educational gaps for students in Pune and beyond.

Ganpati Bappa, who holds immense cultural importance in Pune, is also seen as the deity of wisdom and education. Mr. Rakesh Mittal emphasised how this aligns with the city's aspirations for educational progress. The President's visit is viewed as a blessing for the city's educational community, further motivating efforts toward intellectual growth and success.

President Droupadi Murmu's visit marks a moment of pride for Pune, as it reaffirms the city's goals toward enhancing education. Her presence signifies the government's recognition of the efforts made by institutions like UREDUCONNECT. Mr. Rakesh Mittal is hopeful that this visit will inspire further initiatives to foster learning and development across the region.

With the increasing focus on global collaborations, Mr. Rakesh Mittal’s association with Thames International University in Paris shows Pune's commitment to international education. The academic developments, particularly in distance learning, serve as a powerful reminder of the city's forward-thinking approach in the field of education.

Mr. Rakesh Mittal emphasized that the President's visit also highlights Pune's strong cultural ties. The city has always embraced its heritage while looking toward a brighter, educational future. The blending of culture and learning, as represented by Ganpati Bappa's wisdom, is a core value that continues to guide Pune's educational journey.

As Mr. Rakesh Mittal and the people of Pune celebrate the President's visit, it is clear that education remains a focal point for the city. The dedication to providing quality learning opportunities, as seen through UREDUCONNECT's initiatives, mirrors the values upheld by the city’s cultural and academic institutions.

Distance education, spearheaded by Mr. Rakesh Mittal's partnership with Thames International University, is revolutionizing learning in Pune. By making education more accessible to all, especially students who may not be able to attend traditional classrooms, UREDUCONNECT is helping shape the future of learning in the city.

President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Pune has left a lasting impact on the city's education and culture. With leaders like Mr. Rakesh Mittal at the forefront of educational progress, Pune continues to build a future that honors both its heritage and its dedication to knowledge and growth.

