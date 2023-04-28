Press Conference for Global Model Icon hosted by internationally renowned Show Director Liza Varma at MSC Cruise Office, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: MSC Cruises, the world’s largest cruise line, was happy to announce the launch of Global Model Icon, an international model hunt for the best Indian talent. The event was held at MSC House in Mumbai and was attended by industry experts, media personnel, and fashion enthusiasts.

Kiran Phadnis – Founder Director of Kuckoo Tales, who has played a vital role in getting MSC Cruise to associate with this mega debut Model Hunt along with Rashmi Shenoy – Divisional Manager, MSC Cruises India. Supermodel Ujjwala Raut & Shri Charan, Actor, Founder of Viktor Entertainments & SMOTT, who would be the Grand Finale Jury Member, were also present to lend their support to the initiative. During the conference, the organizers shared details about the competition and its objective to promote this unique event being held for the first time ever on a cruise liner.

Talking about the pageant, Liza Varma, Founder and Owner of the “Global Model Icon” said, “My vision has been to take Indian Fashion and Model Talent Go Global and create a platform for Indian-origin next-generation females from across the Globe to be successfully launched in the media, fashion and beauty industry. I have been fortunate to have been involved in grooming and training several Miss India winners and many supermodels. This is now the right time to use my experience and expertise to create this kind of unique event to find the best Indian talents from around the world and give them an opportunity to shine on the international stage.”

Whereas Kiran Phadnis stated, “As an Events company having done public, cultural, and corporate events in the past, we are now excited to be venturing into fashion. This event will give an opportunity for aspiring models worldwide of Indian origin to participate in this one of its kind MODEL HUNT CONTEST, where more than 7000 spectators at a time would be viewing the event on the high seas. Europe being the hub of the fashion industry, will be a boost to designers and jewelers to showcase their products on a diversified international platform. Also, for participants, this would be a different and enthralling, once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

A first-of-its-kind riveting and glamorous model hunt would be taking place on a Luxury Cruise in the Mediterranean Seas, open to aspiring models from around the world who have a passion for fashion and a commitment to sustainability, said Rashmi Shenoy.

During the conference, the organizers also highlighted the several segments evenly spread out over the duration of the cruise for the esteemed Jurors to shortlist the contestants on various parameters. Various titles shall be conferred to the winners, including – Iconic Beautiful Eyes, Iconic Beautiful Smile, Iconic Talent, Iconic Catwalk, Iconic Body Beautiful, Iconic Photogenic Face, and more. On D-day, when the grand finale takes place, contestants shall grace the stage with the epitome of elegance and opulence, dressed by reputed designers. The Model Hunt Contest will be the culmination of various facets of Indian beauty from across the seven seas on one stage. Surrounded by the beauty of the sea, under the radiance of moonlight, and shining stars, the event shall be spectacular and eye-catching for the viewers.

For all 7 days, there would be a Fashion Bazar in the Cruise Shopping Arcade for the participating Fashion, Jewelry or accessory designers to showcase their products

The conference provided an opportunity for attendees to learn more about the competition and to interact with the organizers. For more information and contact about the Miss Ocean Spirit Global Model Icon competition, please visit,

Website: www.globalmodelicon.com

Instagram: https://instagram.com/globalmodelicon?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor