Presto Group to Host Asia’s First Quality Conclave on 30th November 2024

New Delhi [India], November 26: Presto Group is proud to initiate the India Quality Conclave 2024. Scheduled to take place on Nov 30th at Crowne Plaza, New Delhi. This exclusive gathering is a transformative platform for quality heads and industry leaders from the packaging, FMCG, and beverage sectors.

The conclave will focus on key aspects of quality improvement, including cutting-edge technologies, regulatory updates, and sustainable practices. Attendees will gain insights on reducing costs, boosting productivity, and achieving seamless audit compliance.

Event Highlights:

Improving Product Quality and Reducing Costs: Practical strategies for achieving excellence without compromising profitability.

Boosting QC Team Productivity : Exclusive sessions to supercharge efficiency in quality control.

Guidelines for Hassle-Free Audits: Step-by-step tips to ensure smooth regulatory compliance.

Success Stories and Innovations: Case studies and testimonials highlighting groundbreaking achievements in quality management.

The event also features a prestigious awards ceremony to celebrate excellence and a book launch focused on packaging best practices. The conclave is expected to attract professionals and decision-makers from diverse industries, including packaging, FMCG, pharmaceuticals, and more. With a focus on actionable insights and collaborative growth, the event is geared to set a new benchmark for quality innovation in Asia.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Vishal Malhotra, Director of Presto Stantest Pvt Ltd, said, “Hosting Asia’s first Quality Conclave underscores our commitment to fostering a culture of quality excellence. This platform will serve as a catalyst for change, helping industries embrace cutting-edge practices and align with Presto's vision of ‘India Ko Quality Mein Jitana Hai.”

Why Attend?

This conclave is a golden opportunity for professionals to:

Learn proven strategies to minimize defects and enhance production yields.

Keynote speeches by Mr. Vishal Malhotra and Mr. Gaurav Malhotra

Discussion on Emerging trends, Case Studies and Regulatory requirements.

Network and panel discussions with Packaging, FMCG, Pharma professionals.

Exclusive Book launch – ‘Perfecting the Bottle Code'.

Drive business growth through actionable insights and innovative practices.

Event Details:

Website: www.prestogroup.com

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM (Local Time)

Venue: Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla, an IHG Hotel

Address: Plot No. 1, Community Centre, Phase – 1, Okhla, New Delhi, Delhi 110020, India

Registration: https://qualityconclave.com/

