Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Conclave 2.0 Spotlights the Importance of Creating Safe Workplaces

New Delhi [India], March 22: Experts from various sectors converged at the POSH Compliance Conclave 2.0 held at Hotel Aloft in Aerocity, emphasizing the critical need for comprehensive approaches to prevent sexual harassment and ensure the empowerment of women from all backgrounds.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma emphasized on the significance of law enforcement agencies in safeguarding the dignity and safety of women, echoing views of Ajay Chaudhry, Special Commissioner of Police (Delhi Police), Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC).

Vishal Bhasin, Co-Founder of NoMeansNo, highlighted the imperative of creating safe and inclusive work environments in today's corporate landscape. The POSH Pro Guide, authored by Bhasin, was unveiled, offering recommendations to combat sexual harassment in workplaces.

During the launch of 'The PoSH IC Pro Guide' authored by Vishal Bhasin, Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, highlighted the importance of proactive measures and empowering change. She emphasized, "This comprehensive guide provides clear, step-by-step directions towards achieving 'Total PoSH Compliance,' enabling organizations to create safe and respectful work environments for all."

Ajay Chaudhary, IPS, Spl Commissioner of Police, SPUWAC shed light on the pressing issues surrounding workplace harassment, emphasizing the critical importance of understanding sensitivities and biases ingrained in society. With a poignant recount of the genesis of this issue dating back to 1992, Ajay Chaudhary urged for the implementation of stringent measures, echoing the sentiment of equality, dignity, and safety in every workplace.

Vandana Singh, Chairperson of the Delhi Women's Commission, delivered a powerful speech outlining the impactful work of the commission. She highlighted their efforts in counseling sexual assault survivors and advocating for policy changes. Vandana pointed out systemic flaws, such as delayed inquiry reports and victim shaming, hindering justice for survivors. She passionately called for stronger legal systems and increased social awareness to combat gender-based injustices. Vandana also emphasized the courage required for women to report wrongdoing and called for support from society.

Panel discussions explored strategies for fostering safe working environments, with a focus on empowering women and ensuring compliance with POSH regulations. POSH Excellence Awards were also conferred during the event.

Vipin Pachouri, Co-Founder of NoMeansNo, stressed the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to create a safe environment for women beyond workplaces. R K Bhasin, Secretary General of the Federation of Industry Trade and Services, emphasized the role of the corporate sector in preventing sexual harassment.

The conclave served as a crucial platform for dialogue and collaboration, fostering innovative strategies and best practices to promote POSH compliance and create safer, more equitable workplaces.

