Prevest DenPro CMD Atul Modi conferred with J&K Government Outstanding Industrial Entrepreneurship Award

Adding another feather to the cap, Atul Modi, CMD of Prevest DenPro Limited has been conferred with the prestigious J&K Government Outstanding Industrial Entrepreneurship Award for the year 2022 on the occasion of Republic Day.

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has announced the conferment of Jammu and Kashmir Government Awards, 2022 on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day of India. Atul Modi is the founder of the Prevest DenPro Limited and has been the driving force behind the outstanding and unprecedented growth of the company, the only listed company from Jammy and Kashmir.

An official notification released from the Civil Secretariat of the General Administration Department of the state government confirmed this achievement. Manoj Sinha, the honorable Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir will felicitate the winners.

Honesty, dedication and commitment is the hallmark of Atul Modi whose company's dental products are sold across the globe, 80 nations of the world to be precise. Prevest DenPro Limited started its journey in a modest way in the year 1999 and set up its first manufacturing unit with a handful of workforce and few products for dental applications.

The success story of the growth of Prevest Denpro will be stuck half the way without his better half, Mrs Namrata Atul Modi, who is the co-founder of the company. She is the strong and tireless force that manages the entire administration and operations of the Company. Heartiest felicitations to her as well.

Commenting on the achievement, Atul Modi, Managing Director of Prevest DenPro said, "It is an absolute honor and a proud moment for us. This award from the State Government is the testimony of the hardwork, dedication, teamwork and cumulative efforts to make this company a leading Indian manufacturer of dental materials."

The state government has acknowledged the hard work and contributions made by outstanding achievers in different fields viz; Achievements in the field of Literature, performing Art, excellence in Art & Crafts, Social Reforms and Empowerment, Meritorious Public Service, Lifetime Achievement in any other field, Award for Outstanding Sports Persons, Outstanding Media Persons and Outstanding Industrial Entrepreneurship.

A total of 23 awardees under nine categories have been named for the prestigious awards by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir. All the winners will receive a cash price of Rs 51,000, a medal and citation each.

Established in 1999, Prevest DenPro Ltd was listed on BSE SME Platform in September 2021. It manufactures over 100 dental products which finds application in endodontics, prosthodontics, orthodontics, periodontics, restorative dentistry, aesthetic dentistry and for fabrication of prosthesis in dental laboratories.

The Jammu headquartered company has more than 90 international dealers spread across almost all the continents across the Globe, with its customer base in Europe, North America, South America, Africa and Asia. The company also obtained USFDA approval for its five products and is all set to enter in the markets of USA and Canada in Financial Year 2021-22.

Prevest DenPro's competitive strengths lie in wide sales and distribution network, comprehensive product portfolio of over 100 dental products, experienced management with strong domain knowledge, track record of robust financial performance, collaboration with reputed dental universities and institutions for technical knowledge & research.

