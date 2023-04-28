Prevest DenPro Limited Reports Robust Financial for FY23, 35.80% Jump in PAT and 30.60% Growth in Revenue on YOY

New Delhi (India), April 28: Prevest DenPro Limited, a leading manufacturer of dental materials, has reported a 42 per cent increase in net profit in the January-March quarter of the financial year 2022-23 on improved sales. The company clocked a net profit of Rs 5.10 crore during the March quarter compared to Rs 3.58 crore in the December quarter. In the January-March period of FY22, the company’s posted a net profit of Rs 2.46 crore.

The company’s total revenue during the reporting quarter stood at Rs 14.10 crore, up 10 per cent QoQ and around 38 per cent YoY.

The total expenses came in at Rs 8.32 crore in the quarter as against Rs 7.48 crore in the December quarter and Rs 6.57 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The earnings per share for the quarter under review grew 42 per cent to Rs 4.26.

Financial Highlights for FY23:

Total Revenue of Rs 51.89 crores, up 30% over FY22

EBITDA of Rs 21.63 crores, up 29.68% compared to last year

Profit After Tax of Rs 15.71 crores, up 36% over FY22

EPS of Rs 13.09 per share, up 35.80% compared to last year.

Financial Results (Year Ended FY2023) – YoY Comparison

The company has reported a total income of Rs.51.9 crores during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023, as compared to Rs.39.7 crores during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022.

The company has posted a net profit of Rs.15.7 crores for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023, as against a net profit of Rs.11.5 crores for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022.

The company has reported EPS of Rs.13.09 for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023, as compared to Rs.9.64 for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022.

The company has a market cap of Rs 429.7 crore.

Prevest Denpro is a Jammu-based dental materials manufacturer. The company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing a comprehensive portfolio of dental materials.

The stock got listed on the BSE SME platform in September 2021. It yielded a whopping 115 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 84 on debut.

