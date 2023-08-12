Primary driver matters: The impact of driver designation on car insurance

ATK

New Delhi [India], August 12: The primary driver of a vehicle is the individual who drives the car the most. In most cases, this is the vehicle owner themselves, as they typically use the car for daily commuting. However, there are situations where the primary driver might be someone else, such as a family member, spouse or a regular driver designated by the owner.

When purchasing car insurance online, one of the key factors that significantly affect the premium is the designation of the primary driver. The primary driver is the person who most frequently operates the vehicle, and their role plays a vital role in determining the insurance rate. Car insurance is a crucial aspect of vehicle ownership, providing financial protection against unforeseen accidents and damages. Let's explore why the primary driver designation matters and its impact on car insurance costs.

Why does the primary driver matter?

The primary driver designation is crucial while renewing car insurance because it directly affects the risk associated with the car. The primary driver plays a significant role in assessing this risk due to the following reasons:

∙ A driver with a clean record and years of experience is generally considered lower risk than someone with a history of traffic violations or accidents.

∙ The primary driver's driving habits and history heavily influence the likelihood of accidents.

∙ A car that's driven more frequently is exposed to higher risks on the road, increasing the chances of accidents. The primary driver's annual mileage is taken into account.

∙ Younger drivers or those living in high-traffic urban areas might attract higher premiums due to statistically higher accident rates.

∙ In case of an accident, it is necessary to ensure that the primary driver was indeed operating the vehicle if it’s found that someone else was driving, it could impact the validity of the claim.

The impact on car insurance premiums

A high-risk primary driver will lead to a higher premium, while a low-risk driver will generally result in a lower premium. Here's how the designation can impact insurance costs:

∙ If the primary driver is younger or inexperienced, as well as those with a poor driving history considered high-risk drivers, which will raise the premium to compensate for the elevated likelihood of claims.

∙ Conversely, if the primary drivers is an experienced drivers with clean records, he/she will often enjoy more affordable premiums or discounts considered a low-risk driver.

Conclusion

Designating the primary driver of comprehensive car insurance is not a mere formality but a crucial aspect that can significantly impact the cost of coverage. Kotak general insurance carefully assesses the primary driver's risk level to determine appropriate premiums. As a vehicle owner, it's essential to be honest and accurate when designating the primary driver to ensure fair and adequate coverage at the best possible rate.

