Prime Fashion Week to Kickstart in Bangalore!

August 6: Bangalore fashionistas have a reason to glam up, get ready, and chill, as the city is all set to witness the first edition of Prime Fashion Week. The one-day event will take place on 13th August 2022.

This fashion week is Curated by three inspiring individuals Anand, Kishan, and Salam. Anand Maheswaran is a renowned fashion MC and Choreographer who has made global waves. Kishan Kumar – A recognized events curator and specialist who has handled events from an end-to-end perspective for over eight years. Apart from them, Syed Salam is an all-rounder model grooming expert with the right knack for management, production, creatives, and many more. Yet again, a veteran of the industry with over eight years of experience. It will be interesting to see the show helmed by renowned fashion experts who have been serving the fashion industry for more than a decade now.

The show will take place in ITC Welcom, Bangalore, and the showcasing brands will be Odette and Koskii. Radhika Narayan will be a showstopper for Realmix presents Prime Fashion Week.

Guests attending the show are renowned names such as Lalit Singh – Commercial Head – Supply Chain, Britannia, Lalit Sanghvi – Limelite events, Shefali – Global HR Head, ACT Fibernet, and Anant Narayan – Club Owner, Arena Bangalore, to name a few.

In a joint statement, the founders stated, ” We are delighted to present Prime Fashion Week. It’s an effort to express what fashion means to us and a platform for designers and corporate brands to celebrate, collaborate and co-create.

