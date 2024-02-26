Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Bharat Tex 2024, showcasing india's textile heritage

New Delhi [India], February 26 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bharat Tex 2024, one of the largest-ever global textile events held in India, at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

The event marks a significant milestone in promoting India's rich textile heritage and fostering collaboration within the industry.

At the inauguration, Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the remarkable growth of Bharat Mandapam since its inauguration just seven months ago. He emphasized the need to expand the infrastructure to accommodate the increasing demand, suggesting the initiation of Phase 2 at both Bharat Mandapam and YashoBhoomi.

Minister Goyal said, "It has been only 7 months since this Bharat Mandapam was inaugurated by PM Modi on 26th July 2023 and in just seven months, this place and YashoBhoomi have started falling short of space. Now, we need to start Phase 2 at both locations as early as possible which you can inaugurate in your third term."

Speaking at the inauguration Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "Today, India is one of the largest producers of cotton, jute and silk in the world. Lakhs of farmers are engaged in this work. Today the government is supporting lakhs of cotton farmers, purchasing lakhs of quintals of cotton from them. The Kasturi Cotton launched by the government is going to be a big step towards creating India's own identity..."

Bharat Tex 2024 serves as a platform to showcase the iconic handloom and handicraft traditions of various states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have been designated as the 'Partner States' for the event, underscoring their significant contributions to India's textile sector. Additionally, Gujarat, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh have joined as 'Supporting Partner States,' further enriching the diversity of textile offerings at the event.

The premier global textile event also features state pavilions from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Assam, highlighting the vibrant textile ecosystems across different regions of India.

Bharat Tex 2024 brings together key stakeholders, including textile manufacturers, artisans, designers, and policymakers, to explore opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth in the textile industry.

Through exhibitions, seminars, and interactive sessions, participants will engage in discussions on emerging trends, market dynamics, and policy interventions to drive the sector forward.

The event not only celebrates India's rich textile heritage but also underscores the country's position as a global leader in the textile and apparel industry.

With its diverse range of traditional and contemporary textiles, Bharat Tex 2024 offers a unique platform for showcasing India's craftsmanship, creativity, and innovation to the world.

As Bharat Tex 2024 unfolds, it is poised to catalyze investments, collaborations, and partnerships that will propel India's textile sector to new heights of success and sustainability.

The event reaffirms the government's commitment to promoting the growth and competitiveness of the textile industry, thereby contributing to India's economic development and cultural heritage preservation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor