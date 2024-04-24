Principal Secretary to PM urges global action for resilient infrastructure at international conference

New Delhi [India], April 24 : Dr PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, delivered the plenary address at the 6th edition of the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (ICDRI) at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. In his address, Dr Mishra emphasized the critical need for resilient infrastructure to mitigate the increasing risks posed by disasters and climate change globally.

The ICDRI, which has evolved over the last five years, has expanded its scope by involving stakeholders from various sectors including government, civil society organizations, academia, private sector, and multilateral institutions.

Dr Mishra stressed the importance of translating conversations on disaster-resilient infrastructure into concrete actions, advocating for a paradigm shift in infrastructure development towards resilience and sustainability.

He said, "The ICDRI has helped enlarge the conversation on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure by bringing together not just government representatives but also civil society organisations, academia, the private sector, and multilateral institutions. Over the last five years, it has also gradually increased its geographical reach."

"Providing a platform to foster meaningful conversations on disaster resilient infrastructure is of great value in itself. However, it is important that these conversations lead to concrete actions on the ground that bring about a paradigm shift in the way we imagine future infrastructure: not just more infrastructure but also resilient infrastructure; not just efficient infrastructure but also sustainable infrastructure; not just infrastructure assets but infrastructure systems," Dr Mishra stated, citing the escalating disaster and climate risks witnessed globally.

He highlighted recent events such as flooding in Dubai, wildfires in Chile, and earthquakes in the Pacific, underscoring the urgent need for infrastructure systems that can withstand such challenges. He warned against the consequences of not investing in resilience, likening it to "pouring water in a bamboo basket."

Dr Mishra said, "Firstly, we know that disaster and climate risks are increasing. In the recent past, we have seen flooding in Dubai, wildfires in Chile, and earthquakes in the Pacific that have caused enormous infrastructure losses leading to immense human suffering. If we do not build resilience in infrastructure systems, we will be forced to divert more and more funding to recovery and rebuilding after such disasters. To use a phrase used in a presentation of CDRI's biennial report: this is akin to pouring water in a bamboo basket!"

Dr Mishra also pointed out the massive investment required to address infrastructure deficits, achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reach net-zero emissions, and strengthen resilience by 2050, estimated at 9.2 trillion US dollars annually. He stressed that resilience must be integrated into infrastructure projects to attract the necessary funding, especially in the global south.

He added, "Secondly, we must recognise that large investments are required to meet the world's infrastructure needs. CDRI's research has shown that the annual investment required to address the infrastructure deficit, to achieve the SDGs, to reach net zero, and strengthen resilience by 2050 amounts to 9.2 trillion US dollars. If we do not design resilience into our project pipelines, it will be increasingly difficult to achieve the high levels of funding needed to close the infrastructure deficit, particularly in the global south. If we build systems - capacities, knowledge base, and institutions - for making infrastructure resilient, we will also be able to attract investment to close the infrastructure gap."

Reflecting on India's commitment to resilient infrastructure, Dr Mishra highlighted the country's progress in infrastructure development over the past two decades and emphasized the need to sustain this progress. He underscored the importance of building infrastructure that can withstand present and future disaster risks.

He said, "In India, we recognize that closing the infrastructure deficit and doing so in a manner that all new infrastructure is resilient goes hand in hand. The investment we have made in infrastructure over the past two decades has created better livelihood opportunities for millions of our citizens. This progress needs to be sustained. The infrastructure we build today needs to be resilient to present and future disaster risks for decades."

Addressing the global challenge of ensuring disaster and climate resilience, Dr Mishra emphasized the role of CDRI in facilitating international cooperation. He highlighted India's efforts during its G20 presidency to prioritize resilient infrastructure and financing, including the establishment of a new G20 Working Group on Disaster Risk Reduction.

Dr Mishra said, "This is also why we put investment in resilience at the heart of all the deliberations during our G20 presidency. We not only led the creation of a new G20 Working Group on Disaster Risk Reduction but also ensured that issues of resilient infrastructure as well as financing get adequate attention."

Dr Mishra urged participants to focus on three key issues during the conference.

He emphasized the need to mobilize finance and incentivize investments in resilient infrastructure in the global south and utilize tools like the Global Infrastructure Risk Model for infrastructure planning.

He said, "We must create opportunities for better articulation of infrastructure challenges faced by the global south. During the pandemic years, investment in infrastructure suffered setbacks and lately, we observe sustained revival. However, this rebound is highly unequal, with the developing countries lagging. We must ask ourselves why? How can we find new ways to mobilise finance and incentivise investments in resilient infrastructure in the global south? How can we use the tools produced by CDRI and its partners such as the Global Infrastructure Risk Model for infrastructure planning?"

Dr Mishra stressed the importance of honest reflection and learning from both successes and failures, encouraging open discussions among governments, international organizations, the private sector, and academic experts.

He said, "ICDRI must be a comfortable space to share experiences. ICDRI must provide a space for not just celebrating our successes but also for candid discussions around what has not worked. Programmes such as CDRI's Infrastructure for Resilient Island States programme must engage in honest reflection - celebrate successes and learn from what has not worked so well. That is why this conference purposefully brings together governments, international organisations, the private sector, and academic experts."

He called for discussions to guide the development of new initiatives by CDRI and its partners, ensuring they add real value and are anchored to regional, national, and local contexts.

Dr Mishra said, "Your discussions at ICDRI should challenge and guide the development of new programmes and projects by CDRI and its partners, ensuring that they will add real value to those most in need, are anchored to regional, national and local contexts and become a lighthouse for the global community. From the Government of India side, we remain firmly committed to the cause of disaster and climate resilience."

