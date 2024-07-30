PrintExpo 2024: A Gateway to the Latest Trends and Innovations Shaping the Future of the Printing Industry

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 30: PrintExpo, South India's leading trade fair for the printing industry will present innovations in offset printing, printing, digital printing solutions and more. Scheduled from 22 - 24 August 2024 at Chennai Trade Centre, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, PrintExpo is recognised as one of the foremost gatherings for print professionals. The upcoming edition is expected to present advancements from 125+ exhibitors shaping the future of the printing industry.

Spread across a show floor of 8,000+ sqm gross area, the expo will feature 250+ brands featuring their latest advancements and solutions serving the printing industry. Driven by technology and sustainability, the exhibiting brands will display their new products and technological developments that have better functionality and features. The participating brands include Canon, Epson, Fujifilm, Konica Minolta, Minosha, Monotech, Riso India, Sharp Business, Suba Solutions and Xerox, along with several other prestigious names from the industry.

One of the primary attractions of the PrintExpo 2024 will be the showcase of the advanced technologies, machinery and equipment like the areas of printing, pre-press, post-press, finishing, digital printing solutions, label printing, screen printing, offset machines, creasing machines, printing plates and blankets, UV Coating equipment, dies and die-cutting machines, embossing machines, automated workflow solutions, design software, security printing solutions, spares and consumables and others. Along with this dynamic display aiming to enhance efficiency and improve print results, sustainability remains a key focus in the industry.

The platform will allow the companies to unveil new products and offer opportunities to the visitors to be among the first to see the new product launches, product demonstrations and innovations while witnessing live-product demonstrations and understanding their unique features, functioning, operations and applications.

According to IMARC Group, India's commercial printing market size reached USD 34.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 45.3 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 3% during 2024-2032. Surrounding growth opportunities, PrintExpo 2024 comes at a time of significant transformation in the printing industry. Digital printing is on the rise, driven by a growing demand for personalised and short-run printing solutions. According to Trending Market Research, this trend is supported by advancements in variable data printing, which allows for customised content in each print run.

The business opportunities in the industry are immense given the growth of industrialisation, infrastructure and urban developments and e-commerce businesses where printing and packaging play a critical role. The increased spend on advertising and packaging requirements contributed to the high growth potential of the segment.

The 14th edition of PrintExpo 2024 will not only exhibit the latest technological advancements but also offer a comprehensive view of the current state and future direction of the printing industry. By attending, the industry professionals will gain valuable insights, make strategic business connections, and witness first-hand innovations driving change in this dynamic sector.

Sharing his views on the upcoming edition of PrintExpo, Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holding Ltd said: "As we step into a new era of innovation and creativity in the print industry, our premier exhibition - Print Expo 2024 will be a platform for showcasing what's new from the world of printing, offset printing, finishing, and digital printing. We look forward to welcoming the professionals from the industry value chain to explore the latest solutions from 125+ participating exhibitors showcasing their solutions on the show floor. PrintExpo aims to inspire and educate the printing community and create opportunities for collaborations and exchange of new ideas."

Ashok Neelkant, Managing Director, Showcase Trade Fairs And Business Media Pvt Ltd, said: "We are delighted to welcome industry leaders, innovators, and professionals to this year's PrintExpo. This exhibition is a testament to the vibrant and dynamic nature of the printing industry. Our goal is to foster a collaborative environment where ideas can flourish and meaningful business connections can be made. We are confident that this event will not only highlight the innovations driving our industry but also inspire attendees to push the boundaries of what is possible in print. We look forward to a successful and enlightening exhibition."

Jointly organised by Showcase Trade Fairs and Business Media Private Limited Pvt Ltd and Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd, trade fair attracts visitors from advertising agencies, press owners, commercial printers, vendors, publishers, packaging professionals, brand marketing managers, OOH advertising and media companies, creative professionals, art directors, label-offset-screen printers, digital printers, graphic designers, photographers and videographers and more.

Press information and photographic material:

https://www.printexpo.co.in/index.html

For other Messe Frankfurt Technology Shows, please visit:

www.technology.messefrankfurt.com

Background information on Messe Frankfurt

www.messefrankfurt.com/background-information

Sustainability at Messe Frankfurt

www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability-information

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor