Pristyn Care Survey Finds 3 Out of 10 People Don't Buy Health Insurance Due to High Premium

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 14: On the occasion of Universal Health Coverage Day, a new study by healthcare provider Pristyn Care found that 3 out of 10 people don't buy health insurance due to high premium. Additionally, approximately 34% of people do not have much awareness about which health insurance to buy. The study was conducted among 3,150 people in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kanpur, Patna, Kochi and Vijayawada. COVID-19 pandemic with its unpredictability and deadly consequences underscored crucial lessons in healthcare and how the system needed to be more resilient and adaptable in the coming times. The rapid spread of the virus overwhelmed hospitals strained supply chains and caught us unaware. The survey revealed that around 45% of people bought health insurance after the pandemic, while around 42% increased their insurance limit - which shows the importance and value of health coverage.

The study also revealed that more than 60% think medical procedures are cost-effective in India but 5 out of 10 patients in tier 2 and 3 cities still travel to metros for better treatment: When asked about what aspect of the healthcare system in India requires the most improvement, 30% mentioned affordability of medical treatment and 24% mentioned that the quality of healthcare professionals should improve.

On the bright side, 7 out of 10 respondents in metro cities report that they are satisfied with the current state of surgical care accessibility in the city. These findings highlight that India is striving to achieve Sustainable Development Goals, recognizing healthy people as the cornerstone of healthy societies and economies.

As the world reflects on a decade of progress, challenges, and opportunities in advancing UHC, India stands as a beacon of commitment. Despite global challenges, the government's two-pronged approach through Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY) has made quality healthcare accessible and affordable for millions.

