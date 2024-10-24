Priya Won The Title Of Maven Ms Plus Size India season 7 2024

New Delhi [India], October 24: Priya, hailing from Pune, is the proud title holder of Maven Ms Plus-size India 2024. As a corporate lawyer and a dance instructor, she is a woman who wears multiple hats with grace and confidence. Priya's journey has been one of self-discovery, resilience, and a deep commitment to making a difference in society—both through her professional endeavors and her passion for dance.

Empowering Through Dance

Priya's love for dance goes beyond just movements and expressions; it is a tool for change. She founded Nazariya Dance Studio with the vision of using dance as a medium to bring attention to various societal issues and topics. Priya has shattered stereotypes as a plus-size dancer, proving that passion and talent have no bounds. Her studio serves as a platform not just for art but also as a voice for the underprivileged and marginalized communities, helping them through the transformative power of dance.

“I want to reach out and help underprivileged people via my dance,” says Priya, reflecting her desire to blend art with social service.

Exploring the World of Fashion

Priya's victory as Maven Ms Plus-size India 2024 has opened doors to new opportunities, especially in the world of modeling. With a strong desire to collaborate with different brands, she is excited about the possibilities ahead. Her confidence as a plus-size model continues to inspire others to embrace their bodies and celebrate their uniqueness.

Past Achievements

Priya's impactful journey has not gone unnoticed. She has been featured in Empowering Plus magazine, a platform dedicated to showcasing the achievements of plus-size individuals. Additionally, she was recently featured in Humans of Bombay, where her story of determination, body positivity, and empowerment resonated with many.

A Message for Women

Priya has a powerful message for all women: “Always remember you are the strongest and can achieve anything. You are your own world, and others revolving around are part of your life. We need to prioritize ourselves for our own happiness.”

She adds with a smile, “Don't worry about your imperfections, as the word itself says, ‘I M Perfect.'”

Support System

Behind every strong woman is a strong support system, and for Priya, it is her husband, her younger sister, and her mother. “They have always been my supporting pillars, allowing me to be who I am. I am lucky to have parents who let me fly the way I want and not how society expects me to,” Priya shares.

She also acknowledges her close-knit group of friends, who have played a crucial role in supporting her and being a part of her important life decisions.

Looking Forward

Priya's future is filled with exciting possibilities. Apart from expanding her dance studio, she aims to reach new heights in the modeling industry, working with different brands and exploring new avenues of self-expression. With her bold spirit and unwavering commitment to making a difference, Priya continues to inspire countless women to chase their dreams, love themselves, and embrace the beauty in every imperfection.

Priya, a trailblazer in both the corporate and artistic worlds, reminds us all that empowerment begins within—and that everyone, no matter their size, has the power to shine.

https://www.instagram.com/bellyglory/profilecard/?igsh=MXN1YTk1NWtqZmZqeA==

