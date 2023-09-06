Process9 Poised for Success with the Launch of Captive Language Technology Platform in Europe

New Delhi (India), September 6: Process9, India’s leading language localization technology company announced its successful entry into the European market with the official launch of its Captive Language Technology Platform (CLTP). The launch took place at the prestigious Digital Demo Day in Dusseldorf, Germany’s largest B2B Startup Exhibition, marking a pivotal moment in the company’s global expansion.

The CLTP, unveiled at the event, introduces a groundbreaking approach to multilingual communication for enterprises. It offers a unified and robust platform that enables the creation of a dynamic multilingual digital avatar for businesses. This technology empowers organisations to seamlessly connect with diverse audiences across different languages, unlocking new horizons for global engagements.

The debut of the CLTP in Europe was met with tremendous enthusiasm and admiration from attendees, government officials and industry experts alike. Its remarkable blend of power and simplicity captured the attention of audiences, underlining its potential to revolutionise the landscape of language localization.

Europe, as a diverse economic union comprising 27 member states and more than 24 languages, is a significant market for language localization. The CLTP from Process9 addresses this intricate linguistic tapestry, offering a comprehensive solution for businesses aiming to enhance cross-country communication and engagement. Notably, the platform aligns with the rigorous General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) standards, ensuring data security and compliance.

Process9’s co-founder Vidushi Kapoor states, “We are overwhelmed by the positive response our technology has garnered in Germany. This marks an exciting new chapter for Process9 as we embark on a journey to cater to the diverse needs of European customers. Our world-class technology is poised to alleviate the challenges associated with localization and globalisation.”

Process9’s MoxVeda, India’s most sought-after localization platform for translating websites and mobile apps, is already a renowned name in the industry. Their neural machine translation engine, MoxWave, has successfully delivered translations for over 2 billion words across 22 Indian languages and numerous foreign languages.

As Process9 embraces this new chapter of expansion in Europe, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation, excellence, and partnership. With the CLTP as a catalyst for enhanced global communication, Process9 is poised to reshape the way companies do business globally.

About Process9

Process Nine Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian B2B language localization technology company that develops AI/ML technologies to simplify and automate digital information access and communication across multiple languages on the Internet and mobile. Their focus is on delivering innovative and user-friendly solutions to transform how businesses operate and engage with their customers.

