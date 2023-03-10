Producer Anil Goyal To come up with a unique app Talent Tree with an aim to help all TV industry aspirants

New Delhi (India), March 10: Producer Anil Goyal, who is all set with his upcoming show Jaghanya Apradh on the small screen, is a visionary in every sense of the word. Anil, who has been in the TV industry for a long time, is well aware of the issues a newbie has to face when it comes to struggling for an acting stint in the meandering alleys of the city of dreams, Mumbai.

There have been umpteen tales of deception and thuggery with newcomers who are absolutely in the dark when it comes to auditions and other things related to the entertainment industry. Therefore, Goyal has decided to come forth with a mobile app that would ease the problems of the newbies who come down to the maximum city with the hope of making it big in the TV industry.

Yes, you read that right. The app is called Talent Tree, which will allow the registered user to have access to a source of contacts of all the prominent names in the industry. There will be hoards of known names of casting directors, actors, directors, producers so on and so forth, thereby orienting all the newcomers to the Hindi television industry.

We got in touch with Anil to know more about the app, and he told us, “There will be no dearth of work, and in fact, the registered users will also be aware of the locations to visit in order to get auditioned, and in fact, we are also incorporating “Google Maps” in Talent Tree in order to ease the navigation process inside the economic capital, especially for those who are unaware of the city.”

We hope that the app is a huge success and it does fulfil the dreams and needs of all those who want to make a mark for themselves in the entertainment world.

