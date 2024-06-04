Producer Dharmesh Pandit honoured for his Hindi film "Take it Easy" with Dada Saheb Phalke Film Foundation Award for "best educational film of the decade"

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4: Producer Dharmesh Pandit has been honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Award 2024 for the Hindi film "Take It Easy" in a grand ceremony held at Mukesh Patel Auditorium in Mumbai, which makes him very happy and excited. He said that it is a matter of great pride for me to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Award 2024 associated with the name of Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema. Such awards give new courage to filmmakers like us.

Take it Easy is directed by Sunil Prem Vyas. This cinema has popular actors like Vikram Gokhale, Dipannita Sharma, Raj Zutshi, Anang Desai.

Dharmesh Pandit, who was a follower of Osho, is a builder but he also has a keen interest in films. Inspired by Osho's book "Shiksha mae Kraanti", Dharmesh Pandit wrote the story of the film Take It Easy and decided to produce it. The special thing is that this film has been dubbed in 10 languages along with Hindi and South Indian languages.

This film has received awards and nominations in many film festivals. Take It Easy won the Best Children's Film Award at the Gwalior Film Festival. This film was also nominated in the Best Film category at the Jaipur International Film Festival. The film is about the impact of parental pressure on children.

Producer Dharmesh Pandit said that the weight of school bags on the shoulders of school students is increasing a lot. They also have to bear the burden of expectations of their parents who, in this era of competition, wish that their child comes first in school, be it studies or sports. In the society, such an environment of competition has been created among friends and relatives in the neighborhood that it seems as if there is a competition to make the child something. A lot of pressure is put on the minds of children and this is the reason that nowadays children also take dangerous steps regarding their lives. The film 'Take It Easy' is an eye-opening movie which should be watched by children as well as their parents.

Producer Dharmesh Pandit says that some scenes of the film are going to make the audience emotional. All the actors of the film have done excellent acting. Through the film 'Take It Easy', I have given an effective message to the society, children and parents and it has been presented in a better way in the film.

Producer Dharmesh Pandit further said that the music of the film is also its plus point. A song has been sung by Sonu Nigam in a very emotional style. Which is worth listening and watching. The music of the film has been released by Zee Music.

The story of the film revolves around two children. The father of one child has been a player, so he wants to make his son a player too, while the child is interested in getting education. The father of the second child wants his son to be well educated, but the child likes something else. How parents want their dreams to be fulfilled through their children. This is the point of the story of this film, but along with this the director has tried to weave many other issues into the story. How the school management acts regarding admission and other things in schools these days, how parents want to get their children admitted in English medium schools with high fees. All these things have also been shown in it.

Producer Dharmesh Pandit plans to make a web series soon after Take It Easy.

