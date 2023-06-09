Prof. Dr. Parin Somani Launches her Book ‘Manifest Inner Beauty’ Part I at King’s College, Cambridge

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani launching her book with honourable Counsellor Sunil Chopra, Mayor of Southwark and Dr. Parul Begum

Global Research Conferences (GRC 2023) was held at King’s College, Cambridge, United Kingdom, on 8th and 9th May 2023. It was a great success and enjoyed by both participants and delegates. The conference theme was BUILDING SUSTAINABILITY AFTER THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, where participants and delegates found innovative solutions towards helping global societies. At GRC 2023, Prof. Dr. Parin Somani launched her book named ‘Manifest Inner Beauty Part I’ in the presence of Honourable Counsellor Sunil Chopra, Mayor of Southwark, the GRC 2023 Valedictory Chief Guest and Dr. Parul Begum GRC 2023 Inaugural Chief Guest. Currently, Prof. Dr. Parin Somani is in the process of writing part II in an attempt to inspire global societies.

The motivation to write ‘Manifest Inner Beauty’ has stemmed from Prof. Dr. Parin Somani’s personal life events. She experiences reaping success from within the media and leading a healthy life, to suddenly losing her vision and being diagnosed with life-threatening aggressive cancer, on two separate occasions one decade apart. It changed her physical appearance and identity, leading her towards searching for and manifesting her inner beauty.

How will Manifest Inner Beauty help readers?

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani has shared personal tools and strategies that have helped her to accept her new identity and cultivate inner beauty. Due to her transformation and humanitarian work, Prof. Dr. Parin Somani was encouraged by many media groups to participate in beauty pageants. As a result, she became 2nd runner of Mrs Queen of India in July 2021 and worked hard to become the Winner of Mrs India in October 2021, Winner of Mrs Universe International 2021, Winner of Mrs BritAsain 2021, winner of Mrs India Global 2021, winner of Enigma Mrs World 2022 and winner Mrs Universe 2022. Through these initiatives, Prof. Dr. Parin Somani has been able to inspire and motivate individuals, promote women’s empowerment, and become a societal role model.

‘Manifest Inner Beauty’ Part I shares how individuals can perceive themselves in a positive light and how it can help them towards living a happier life. It teaches how to create inner beauty through changing negative beliefs and thoughts; how to focus the mind on the important things; set healthy boundaries; accept others; create a happy life for family and friends. It will also teach how to have a positive mindset and use visualisation techniques to help achieve goals. Throughout the books, Manifest Inner Beauty’ Part I and Part II, Prof. Dr. Parin Somani uses personal quotes which are intended to inspire and motivate individuals. Together with the tools encapslated therein, readers will notice a change in their self-esteem and appearance with persistence and dedication. It is Prof. Dr. Parin Somani’s desire that readers will be inspired to discover and manifesting their inner beauty in the same way that she has.

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani’s passion for writing stemmed from her desire to share knowledge from a young age. At the tender age of 19, she had written eleven books, and by the age of 20, those books were published by the renowned Kothari publications and proved to be very popular. Hence 4th edition was published. Prof. Dr. Parin Somani has published the following:

Bharat ni Swatantrata na Prahario, (2022) Publisher: Shabadlok Prakashion, Gujarat

All in the NAME OF LOVE (101 Poems Recognized by India Book of Records), (2022) Publisher: ESN, Tamil Nadu

Sort Stress & Stop Suicide, (2021) Publisher: St.Mother Theresa University, Bengaluru

Impact of COVID-19 on the Educational System’ (2021) Publisher: ESN

Ras Ranjan Cookery Book 1st edition, (Written in Gujarati, Target audience: Indian population), (1992) Publisher: Khodari Publication

10 Pocket-sized recipe books, (1993) Publisher: Khodari Publication

Ras Ranjan Cookery Book 2nd edition, (1998) Publisher: Khodari Publication

Ras Ranjan Cookery Book 3rd edition, (2007) Publisher: Khodari Publication

Ras Ranjan Cookery Book 4th edition, (2012) Publisher: Khodari Publication

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani has written for numerous newspapers and magazines as a journalist and freelance writer, with several articles published in Jansata, Shitri Magazine, Shree Magazine, Western Times, Gujarat Samachar and Sandesh in the 1990s. Prof. Dr. Parin Somani has written numerous academic papers and journals to help global societies. She has travelled to 117 countries around the world in her pursuit of research and sharing knowledge and resources with others. Her key focus is on education, women empowerment, and youth development. Hence, the literature written by Prof. Dr. Parin Somani highlights the importance of self-sufficiency through education, skill development and life-long learning. Prof. Dr. Parin Somani lives her life by two mottos, 1. “It is my aim to serve humanity until my last breath”, and 2. “By working together, we can make a positive global change”.

