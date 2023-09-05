Professionals’ Influence: Leveraging Expertise for Effective Governance and Public Welfare

New Delhi (India), September 4: India is emerging as the global space in politics and economy, it is imperative that the youth of the country is full of confidence and pride. It will only be possible by giving a dignified space to the youth of the country in the process of decision-making and governance. When youth feel that they are being heard in the policy circles and their issues are properly addressed by giving representation to someone who understands them better, they will give their optimum contribution to the process of nation-building. Hence motivating and engaging the youth in constructive and meaningful politics is the key to India’s emergence as a global power. BJP, being the non-dynastic party and also being in power at the Centre, has a seminal role in giving representation to the youth in the country.

The journey of Dr. Shyam Agrawal, coming from a non-political background and becoming the Joint Treasurer of BJP Rajasthan, is indeed inspiring and worth replicating for all political parties. When youth find an educated person like Dr. Shyam Agarwal with an impressive array of qualifications, including B.Com., FCS., LL.B., LL.M., PhD (Law), and MA (Eco.) in politics, it surely uplifts their hope in the democratic process. The youth can better correlate themselves with educated politicians and make them believe in the development agenda of the government.

No doubt experience is always having its value. But when experience comes with the energy and passion of a youth, it becomes icing on the cake. The same is the case with Dr. Agarwal. His wide range of professional experience along with being highly qualified gives him extra edge in understanding the complexities of governance. His experience as an Independent Director on the Boards of various Listed and other prominent companies, a Member of the Panel of Arbitrators of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) & National Stock Exchange (NSE), Member of ASSOCHAM National Council of Corporate Affairs and so many such capacities will give him all the required skills to deal with petty details of paperwork, latest technologies and evidence-based decision making. All these are fundamental in improving the process of governance. So the question is, if such educated and experienced youth are not given essential leadership at the political forefront then how India will leverage the benefits of its demographic dividend?

Beyond saying that politics has different flavours in its dealing with the public and understanding different socio-economic issues that come not only with professional experience but needs political activism too. Hence the case of youngsters like Dr. Shyam Agarwal, who has played an active role in politics and was elected as one of the youngest President and Vice President of the ICSI, Chairman of NIRC-ICSI, Jaipur Chapter of NIRC-ICSI and International Secretary – Corporate Secretaries International Association (CSIA), Hong Kong proves what wonders youth can do with Indian politics given their education, passion, experience and activism.

Dr. Shyam Agarwal, a young leader with firm social grounding, can attract the motivated youth in the realms of real politics. His social initiatives through welfare works like organizing medical camps, distribution of education material, career counselling programs, setting up computer labs, distribution of masks, ventilators, etc., lay the foundation for the need to vote in favour of young leaders who can relate with common masses. Various social campaigns launched by Dr. Agrawal, like Save Water, Respect Nature and Global Warming, Cast Your Vote, Happiness for Self, Happiness for All etc., prove that young leaders come with a vision for the future. They are good at forecasting future challenges and preparing proper responses in present times.

India looks at young leaders like Dr. Shyam Agarwal, who, after touching the pinnacle of success in their professional and social life, can show the path in the political arena, too. To emerge as a true representative of democracy, Indian people need to ask the government, if not young, then who? If not now, then when? With this new mindset, the new India can surely usher into a new era of purposive politics with new faces and new energy.

