PROFICORN 2023: An initiative to recognise and celebrate MSMEs business owners

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 25: PROFICORN 2023, a 2-day event hosted by QL One, Asia's largest Business Coaching company ended yesterday in Bengaluru. The event was a roaring success as 650+ MSME business owners from all over Asia attended it on 23rd and 24th May.

Business Success Awards was one of the initiatives to recognise and celebrate MSMEs business owners at PROFICORN 2023.

The 3 categories of Winners at the Business Success Awards were as follows:

- The Business Growthacorn - MSMEs with revenue up to 10/- crores per annum

- The Business Decacorn - MSMEs with revenue starting at 10/- crores per annum to 100/- crores per annum

- The Business Centacorn - MSMEs with revenue UPWARDS of 100/- crores per annum

The awards were given to business owners who have seen growth results mentioned above after their business growth engagements with QL One.

9 Inspiring MSME business owners also shared their business transformation journey showcasing the Growth in their Businesses achieved with the 1-to-1 coaching and handholding they received from QL One. These business owners have braved the pandemic, issues within a multi-generational family business, almost shutting down businesses and starting from scratch to build successful and profitable business empires!

Here is the list of 9 speakers of the Business Success Awards-

1. Honey Senthil, Managing Director of Honey Builders

2. Maeve Rita Wong, Founder & Creative Director of SOSA Group

3. Dheeraj Gupta, Founder & Managing Director of Jumboking

4. Puttaswamy Gowda, Founder of Finowise Freedom LLP and Co-Founder of Next Level Education Pvt. Ltd.

5. Yatish Pandey, Co-founder and CMD of Texperts

6. Harvi Shah, Founder of BlingBag

7. Megha Bhatia, Founder of Israni Photography and Films

8. Manoj Kumar Ganesan & Shiva Priya Chandrasekaran, Founders, and Directors of Rustic Wisdom

9. Sachin Agarwal, Partner at Massimo Batteries and Founder of Redon Lithium Industries

The 30 MSME business owners were awarded the Business Success Awards.

Along with the app, the first ever cover of the Business Success Magazine - was unveiled at PROFICORN 2023. This magazine is dedicated to sharing the inspiring stories of micro, small, and medium-sized business owners in our ecosystem, who are making a big impact in their industries.

Talreja said during the magazine launch, "While conceptualising the magazine and the cover page feature, we thought about getting business stalwarts like Ratan Tata for the cover image; but the ultimate aim of the magazine is to celebrate MSME business owners; hence every edition of the Business Success Magazine will feature celebrated MSME Business Owners on the cover!"

PROFICORN 2023 is to be back in December 2023 with its next edition, with more iconic speakers, more Business Success Awards and their promise to always support and celebrate MSMEs at every step of business growth.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor