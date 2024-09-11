BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 11: Progressive Infotech (Workelevate), a leading provider of Digital Employee Experience (DEX) solutions, announced today that it has been positioned as a Niche Player in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools report.

"We consider our positioning in the Niche Players Quadrant a validation of our vision and execution capabilities in leveraging AI to continuously elevate the employee experience," said Prateek Garg, Founder of Workelevate. "We remain deeply committed to investing in innovation and delivering a user-friendly platform that helps organizations build more efficient, productive, and happier workforces. As we evolve our platform, we are excited about the future and the opportunities it holds for further growth and industry impact."

Workelevate is a comprehensive Digital Employee Experience (DEX) platform designed for the modern workplace. Available 24/7, it leverages conversational artificial intelligence, a user-friendly agent application, and an advanced admin console to provide seamless support to business users anytime, anywhere, and across any device. Workelevate's mission is to enhance organizational efficiency and profitability by fostering a happier, smarter, and more productive workforce. With robust capabilities spanning IT and HR support, Employee Finance, and Facility Management, Workelevate integrates seamlessly with existing IT Service Management (ITSM) systems, HR Management Systems, and other business applications, driving operational efficiency and delivering a superior employee experience.

For more information, visit www.workelevate.com or reach out to us at hello@workelevate.com.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools, Dan Wilson, Tom Cipolla, Stuart Downes, Autumn Stanish, Lina Al Dana, 26 August 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

