Proluxe Gala - The Glamowell Extravaganza A 17-Days Celebration of Glamour and Wellness

New Delhi [India], August 28: From August 9th to 25th, 2024, PROLUXE Wellness & Productions unveiled the Proluxe Gala: The Glamowell Extravaganza, a 17-days spectacle that masterfully intertwined the allure of glamour with the essence of wellness. This extraordinary event epitomized the Glamowell philosophy, a pioneering concept that harmonizes luxury with holistic well-being, setting an unprecedented standard in the wellness industry.

A Legacy of Balance: Merging Glamour with Wellness

This magnificent celebration featured a myriad of events and wellness sessions, providing attendees with the unparalleled opportunity to immerse themselves in the world's first Glamowell Multi-Experience Centre in Pune. The Proluxe Gala showcased the transformative power of the Glamowell lifestyle, enthralling participants with activities that championed a harmonious and enriched way of living.

Event Highlights: Where Glamour Meets Wellness

The festivities commenced with the Glamowell Wellness Awareness Rally from August 9th to 14th, marked by interactive sessions in hospitals, corporate offices, and educational institutions, alongside dynamic rallies. This was followed by Proluxe Productions Day from August 16th to 18th, which featured a fashion ramp show spotlighting sustainable attire. The celebrations culminated in the Proluxe Wellness Days from August 23rd to 25th, offering wellness workshops, spa treatments, and interactive wellness zones.

A Star-Studded Affair: Sameer and Aparna Dharmadhikari

The event reached its zenith on August 24th with the attendance of acclaimed actor Sameer Dharmadhikari and his wife, Aparna Dharmadhikari, India's pioneering female cinematographer. The Dharmadhikaris graced the occasion to commend PROLUXE for its innovative fusion of glamour and wellness, adding a dash of stardom to an already dazzling event.

Esteemed Dignitaries in Attendance

The grandeur of the celebration was further elevated by the presence of several distinguished dignitaries, including:

Magesh Chivate - Vishesh Karya Adakhari, OSD Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Incharge-Chief Minister Relief Fund

Euy Don Park - Chairman for all Korean Companies operating in India

Naveen Sharma - Chairman, Athena Ventures

Dr. Garima Bhalla - Principal, SOFT Pune

Dr. Arvind Deshmukh - President, MBSI International

Pravin Bhalerao - Founder, Pranitya Wealth Management

Sanjeev Ahuja - Asian Community News

Shiven Surendranath - RWITC Committee Member, Director of Oldschool Films

Prakash Yadav - Owner, Aju Japanese Hotels

Aniruddha Tambe - Joint GM, Projects & Development, Head R&D, Praj Industries Group

Musical Brilliance and Dynamic Anchors

The evening was enlivened by captivating performances from singers Charulata, Abhijeet Patankar, and renowned modeling coach Prashant Patil. Their electrifying performances infused the celebration with vibrant energy and melodic charm. The event was adeptly anchored by Dr. Kedar Tambe, Dr. Ashutosh Misal, and Roy Fernandes, whose engaging presence kept the audience enthralled throughout the evening.

PROLUXE Glamowell Awards and Insightful Panels

A focal point of the Gala was the Global Inspirations Awards 2024, which celebrated individuals and organizations for their significant contributions to wellness, sustainability, and holistic living.

Honorees included:

Glamowell Wellness Visionary Award: Yogita Janve, Dr. Smita Sovani, Dr. Mitali Upadhye, Shripad Chitale

Glamowell Sustainability Champion Award: Praj Matrix R&D Centre, Yogita Apte

Glamowell Innovative Educator Award: Prof. Sukhada Khisti, Vrinda Parasnis, Mrs. Bhavana Narsingoju

Glamowell Community Impact Award: Dr. Manorama Patwardhan, Anindita Choudhary, Dr. Jihee Kim

Glamowell Rising Star Award: Kinjal Parekh, Rohan Kokil, Dr. Manasi Tambe, Abhishree Rajput

Glamowell Wellness Philanthropy Award: Dr. Madan Deshpande, Dr. Kedar Tambe, Dr. Trishala Rane

These accolades were complemented by insightful panel discussions featuring experts such as Dr. Kajal Chhatija, Vrinda Parasnis, and Dr. Jayashree Todkar, who delved into the future of wellness, sustainability, and innovation.

Embracing a New Way of Life: The Glamowell Philosophy

The Proluxe Glamowell Philosophy Celebration transcended the boundaries of a mere eventit heralded a movement. Through its innovative sessions, luxurious experiences, and star-studded performances, PROLUXE eloquently demonstrated that glamour and wellness are not mutually exclusive but can coexist in a symbiotic relationship. The event embodied the spirit of the Glamowell philosophy, inspiring attendees to embrace this transformative lifestyle.

As PROLUXE continues to lead the way in the wellness industry, the Glamowell philosophy is poised to evolve into a global phenomenon, urging individuals worldwide to pursue a life of balance, beauty, and well-being.

