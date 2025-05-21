ProPak Asia 2025: The Gateway to the Future of Processing and Packaging Innovation

PRNewswire

Bangkok [Thailand], May 21: ProPak Asia 2025, the leading international trade exhibition for the processing and packaging industries in Asia, organized by Informa Markets - Thailand, will take place at BITEC Bangkok from 11-14 June 2025. This dynamic event will bring together industry professionals, business leaders, and innovators to explore the latest technologies, foster collaborations, and shape the future of processing and packaging.

This year, ProPak Asia 2025 will feature over 2,000 brands, including leading companies from around the world. The event will host 11 pavilions from various countries and regions, such as Bavaria, mainland China, France, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, North America, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, and Taiwan. These pavilions will showcase the latest eco-friendly innovations and solutions, offering attendees the chance to connect with suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors from across the globe.

Main Theme "Carbon-Neutral Pathways to a Sustainable Processing and Packaging Ecosystem"

As demand for eco-friendly solutions and circular economy practices continues to grow, ProPak Asia 2025 will be a key platform for discovering cutting-edge innovations, carbon-reducing technologies, sustainable materials, and efficient production methods that optimize resource use.

Key Highlights of the Event

At ProPak Asia 2025, key seminars will include:

Regional conferences offering insights into trends across various industries.

* Executive Talk - Agri-Business: Insights into the agricultural business and developments in food production.

* Beverage Executive Talk: Strategies for product development and market trends in the beverage industry.

* Global Packaging Forum: Innovations and developments in the global packaging industry.

In addition, there will be over 400 seminars from various organizations, led by speakers and experts from both local and international backgrounds. These seminars will cover a wide range of topics related to processing and packaging, including new technologies, trends, sustainable packaging methods, and the use of environmentally friendly materials. Other topics will focus on automation, digital transformation, and other key areas that will shape the future of the industry.

For more information on the location, dates, and times of the seminars, please visit the ProPak Asia website under Learn, Conferences & Seminars.

Key Activities at the Event

* Lab & Test Theater: Stay updated on the latest regulations and standards for testing and quality control in processing and packaging.

* Future Food Corner: Discover fresh ideas and innovations shaping a more sustainable and safer future food.

* Creative Design Hub: A dedicated zone showcasing innovative and creative packaging designs that go beyond aestheticsfocusing on functionality, safety, and environmental friendliness. Highlights include:Packaging Design Clinic: Get advice from experts on specialized packaging design to enhance marketing, functionality, and environmental impact, while balancing both market needs and usability.

* Design Box: A presentation of memorable and unique packaging designs by Somchana Kangwarnjit, a renowned Thai packaging designer with numerous global awards.

* WorldStar, AsiaStar, and ThaiStar Packaging Awards Display: A showcase of award-winning packaging designs from national, regional, and global competitions.

* Digitalization Village: Explore how digital technologies are transforming the processing and packaging industries by enhancing efficiency, enabling innovation, and providing access to government investment incentives and financial advisory services from supporting institutions.

* Eco-design Sparking Innovation Award by GIZ: Winners of the Eco-Design Sparking Innovation Award have been announced, celebrating outstanding packaging designs that combine innovation and creativity for a greener world. Held under the theme of sustainable plastic packaging, the competition emphasizes environmentally conscious design, creativity, and innovation, with a strong focus on recyclable design principles.

Don't Miss the Chance to Join Asia's Leading Regional Event

ProPak Asia 2025 is a must-attend event for anyone looking to stay ahead in processing and packaging technologies, expand their business network, and take part in meaningful discussions about the industry's future. The event opens new doors for opportunity and connects you with leading experts and decision-makers across the sector.

Ms. Kotchasorn Tocharoentanapol, Deputy Event Director, shared: "ProPak Asia 2025 is an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs to expand their business networks and explore new growth avenues. Attendees will have access to the latest technologies that can enhance both production process and packaging operations. Interacting with industry experts and exchanging ideas will foster valuable collaboration and a better understanding of market trends. In addition, this event provides a valuable platform for businesses to launch new products and demonstrate their capabilities to the global market. Taking place alongside this event is ASEAN Paper Bangkok 2025, a premier exhibition for the pulp, paper, packaging, and tissue industriesoffering attendees the chance to explore technologies and innovations across both events in a single visit."

Join us at ProPak Asia 2025 from 11-14 June 2025, at BITEC, Bangkok, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Register today at www.propakasia.com and get ready to explore innovations that are transforming the future of sustainable processing and packaging industries.

For more information, please contact:

Nednapa Lertrattanapongsin

propakasia@informa.com

