Proptech Disruption: Blox emerges as the leading platform redefining the real estate landscape in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (/BusinessWire India): Blox, the pioneering home-buying platform by Method and Madness Technology Pvt Ltd, is making waves in the Indian real estate industry by redefining the way people purchase their dream properties. This innovative platform is the first of its kind in India, providing users with the opportunity to buy a home in seven clicks.

Blox is a unique platform that is exclusively designed for property buying, providing end-to-end solutions to simplify and streamline the buying process. Unlike other real estate platforms, Blox focuses solely on purchasing properties, The platform's AI-powered search engine delivers highly relevant results to users based on their preferences, making the property search process more efficient and straightforward. Blox's user-friendly interface enables users to browse through thousands of properties, further simplifying the home-buying process.

"We are excited to be at the forefront of the proptech disruption in India with Blox, the leading platform redefining the real estate landscape in Mumbai. Our success results from our commitment to democratising the real estate sector and delivering a seamless, end-to-end home buying experience that puts customers first," said Blox Founder and CEO Aditya Jhaveri.

Blox offers a seamless home-buying experience by facilitating immediate bookings for virtual or physical site visits throughout the city, while assigning a dedicated relationship manager to assist clients. The company is dedicated to providing transparency and convenience to home buyers, presenting verified inventory directly from various real estate developers as part of an integrated end-to-end home buying process. Blox's innovative approach has earned the trust of 14 top Silicon Valley investors, reflecting the platform's potential to revolutionise the Indian real estate market.

The real estate sector in India is expected to reach a market size of USD 1 trillion by 2030, up from USD 200 billion in 2021, and contribute around 13 per cent of India's GDP by 2030, according to industry estimates. The Indian proptech sector saw investments of USD 741 million in 2021 and is expected to witness exponential growth over the next few years. As a leading platform redefining the real estate landscape in Mumbai, Blox is poised to play a significant role in shaping the future of the proptech industry in India.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/BusinessWire India)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor