Protean narrates the story of aspirational Bharat with Pankaj Tripathi as brand ambassador

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9: Protean eGov Technologies Limited, a technology leader in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), and a pioneer in developing innovative citizen-centric e-Governance solutions, continues on the path of building the organisation's newly created identity from NSDL eGov to Protean, with their new brand campaign - Apni Kahani Ka Hero! The brand has on-boarded Pankaj Tripathi - the epitome of the common man of India - to showcase how DPI elevates lives of citizens.

* The film is a manifesto of the profound impact that Digital Public Infrastructure has on uplifting citizens

* The storyline is inspired by Pankaj's real-life journey, transitioning from humble beginnings to the peak of his profession

* The campaign has been designed as digital-first to amplify audience reach and capitalize on the viral potential of social media

The storyline of the film is a tribute to the 1.45 billion heroes - filled with aspirations and optimism - who overcome numerous everyday obstacles to fulfil their dreams. It is in doing so that they become the Heroes of their own life story. And Protean is a humble enabler in these hero stories, as summarized in the tagline - 'Protean: Impacting Everyone, Every day'.

Speaking about the film, Gaurav Ramdev, Chief Growth & Marketing Officer, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd, said, "Digital Public Infrastructure Is a technical jargon that a few understand and relate to, and needs to be humanised in storytelling. DPI is empowerment of the nation and an enabler to billion aspirations. As humble leaders in this space, it is our responsibility to tell human stories that inspire - of a category that not only has an impact on the BFSI & startup industry but on every citizen of this country. It is this impact that we wanted to highlight through our campaign which marks the next chapter in rebuilding Protean's identity. And we couldn't think of anyone better than Pankaj Tripathi to be our chief narrator, because he is also our customer and now our brand ambassador. We are confident that this film will inspire millions of viewers to continue to be the Hero of their own stories."

Suresh Sethi, MD & CEO, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd. said, " Amidst the evolving digital world, the growth in India's digital prowess clearly stands out through the development of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) which we now share with the world. The core inclusive principle of DPI states that every citizen in the most inaccessible corner of the country has the same opportunity as everyone else, and thus DPI has played a key role in driving social and financial inclusion, which is pivotal for socio-economic transformation. Though Protean eGov has been a leader in the DPI space, we have always been working in the background; this campaign is our opportunity to tell our story. We are delighted to have a versatile and talented actor like Pankaj Tripathi to lead this narrative."

Conceptualised and developed by Ogilvy, 'Apni Kahani ka Hero' weaves together light-hearted lines, nostalgic moments, and a recognizable hunger for success. Speaking about their experience with the film, Sujoy Roy, Sr. Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy said "Technology is a force for good, it's bridging the gap between essential services and the people who need them. This new film, featuring Pankaj Tripathi, beautifully captures how Protean's Digital Public Infrastructure solutionssuch as the PAN Card, National Pension System, Open Network for Digital Commerceare transforming lives across India. Through Pankaj's journey, we see the true power of digital empowerment, making crucial services accessible, secure, and impactful for everyone. As an agency we are proud to play a role in helping Protean create these moments and contribute to a more inclusive future for all in the form of an engaging narrative."

Actor Pankaj Tripathi added his bit saying, "When I was told about the campaign I was intrigued about what DPI is but then as I got to know about it, I was amazed about the impact it has in our lives and we hardly realize it. As a customer of Protean myself, I am thrilled to be a part of their story."

Kanika Bharadwaj, the CEO of People As Brands - PAB, who structured this association remarked, "At People As Brands, we're committed to crafting collaborations that not only elevate brands but also resonate with audiences. This synergy between Pankaj's authenticity and Protean's innovation promises to be a game-changer, and we're thrilled to have played a part in bringing this vision to life."

The 3minute 50sec film follows Pankaj's narration, as he takes the viewer through pivotal moments from the life of a common Indian, with humble beginnings but big dreams. The film portrays the transformative support and impact of Protean products, that pave the way for these innumerable heroes. Some of the products called out are Protean Vidyasaarathi (scholarships), Protean PAN, eKYC, NPS, ONDC and ProteanLife.

The company's previous campaign, #ChangeIsGrowth was aimed at reintroducing the company after rebranding from NSDL e-Gov. This time around, the brand has opted to position itself as the essential digital partner for Indian masses, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that cater to their diverse needs and aspirations, from education and finance to lifestyle and philanthropy. By showcasing how Protean's digital solutions can make a positive impact at every stage of one's life journey, the film aims to resonate with consumers on a personal level.

About Protean eGov Technologies Ltd.

Incorporated in December 1995, Protean eGov Technologies (BSE: PROTEAN), (formerly NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure) is engaged in the business of developing citizen-centric and population-scale e-governance solutions. Protean is an information technology-enabled solutions company conceptualizing, developing, and executing critical and population-scale greenfield technology solutions. The company collaborates with the Indian government and has extensive experience in creating digital public infrastructure and developing innovative citizen-centric e-governance solutions.

