Protinex Partners with Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 to Raise Awareness About Daily Protein Intake for a Healthy Body and Mind

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16: Protinex, India's leading health nutrition brand from the house of Danone, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with India's most beloved gameshow, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by the iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan that airs every Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television. This unique partnership celebrates the perfect synergy of knowledge and health.

As a co-powered partner of KBC 16, Protinex aims to amplify awareness about the critical role of protein in maintaining a healthy lifestyle by integrating itself into the gameshow to promote its message of holistic health. During every audience poll segment, each member of the studio audience will receive an exclusive Protinex hamper as a token of appreciation for their participation. Adding further value to the collaboration, Amitabh Bachchan himself will educate viewers on the importance of protein as a macronutrient and the necessity of choosing trusted supplements to meet daily nutritional requirements.

"At Danone India, we believe in empowering individuals to take charge of their health through informed choices. Our partnership with Kaun Banega Crorepati is a testament to our commitment to spreading awareness about protein's vital role in everyday nutrition. By associating with a platform as influential as KBC, we aim to inspire millions of viewers to prioritize their health and well-being," said Sriram Padmanabhan, Marketing Director, Danone India.

Sandeep Mehrotra, HeadAd Sales, Network Channels, at Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) added, "Kaun Banega Crorepati is more than just a show - it's an institution that brings families together. As an iconic property, it offers brands a unique opportunity to connect with their target audience in a trusted and engaging environment. We're delighted to partner with Protinex for the first time and craft bespoke solutions that not only meet their business objectives but also seamlessly integrate into the content, creating a holistic and impactful brand experience."

Further speaking about the association, Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer, and Office Head - West, North & East, Wavemaker India said, "At Wavemaker, we strive to bring brands closer to audiences in ways that truly matter. This partnership between Protinex and Kaun Banega Crorepati is all about sparking conversations that can inspire healthier choices for millions of viewers. By seamlessly integrating the message of daily protein intake into one of India's most iconic shows, we are not just amplifying awareness but creating a lasting impact on the way people perceive health and nutrition."

Protein is a cornerstone of good health, contributing to muscle repair, immunity, and overall energy levels. However, research indicates that India faces a significant protein gap, with many individuals unaware of their daily protein needs. Protinex's collaboration with KBC is designed to raise awareness towards bridging this gap by combining entertainment with education, leveraging the show's massive reach and popularity to inspire healthier dietary choices.

Protinex's association with KBC underscores the shared values of perseverance, growth, and championing excellence. With every episode, this partnership seeks to not only entertain but also equip audiences with the knowledge to make healthier lifestyle choices.

Protinex is India's leading nutrition brand and is known for its range of high-quality protein supplements. The brand has been a trusted name for over 65 years and is committed to promoting good health and wellbeing.

Danone is a leading multi-local food and beverage company building on health-focused and fast-growing categories in 3 businesses: essential dairy & plant-based products, waters, and specialized nutrition. With its 'One Planet. One Health's frame of action considers the health of people and the planet as intimately interconnected, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices. In India, Danone started its nutrition business in 2012 through the acquisition of the nutrition portfolio from the Wockhardt group. Danone India embodies an integrated approach offering a full range of products across life stages under recognized brands like Aptamil, AptaGrow, Neocate, Protinex, Dexolac, and Nusobee.

Sony Entertainment Television (SET), one of India's leading Hindi general entertainment television channels, is a part of Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN). Since its launch in October 1995, SET has created a unique space of being the 'Thought Leader' in the Indian Television industry with path-breaking content and innovation in the entertainment business.

Over the years, SET has continued to bring forth an impressive array of impactful urban stories delivering on the promise of novelty, variety, and quality with finite shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, Heena, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Patiala Babes, Beyhadh, Ek Duje Ke Vaste, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Kathaa Ankahee and several others. Apart from these, socio-mytho and historical shows like Shrimad Ramayan, Mere Sai, Vighnaharta Shree Ganesh, Porus, Chandragupta Maurya, and Punyashlok Ahilyabai amongst others have also enjoyed positive viewership.

SET pioneered new waves in television programming with home-grown formats like Super Dancer, Superstar Singer, and India's Best Dancer. Furthermore, SET revived Kaun Banega Crorepati, which redefined its weekday appointment viewership and introduced viewers to a globally acclaimed business reality show with the launch of SharkTank India. Shows like Indian Idol, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, The Kapil Sharma Show, Comedy Circus, and Dus Ka Dum have further strengthened its weekend leadership.

SET's international feed is available across the US, UK, Africa, Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Nepal, Bangladesh, Maldives, Malaysia, Indonesia, Fiji Islands, and Seychelles.

Sony Pictures Networks India is the consumer-facing identity of Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited which is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation, Japan.

The Company has several channels including Sony Entertainment Television (SET and SET HD), one of India's leading Hindi general entertainment television channels; Sony SAB and Sony SAB HD the family-oriented Hindi comedy entertainment channels; Sony MAX, India's premium Hindi movies and special events channel; Sony MAX 2, another Hindi movie channel showcasing great India Cinema; Sony MAX HD, a high definition Hindi movie channel airing premium quality films; Sony WAH, the Hindi movies channel for rural markets; Sony PAL, a genre leader in rural Hindi speaking markets (HSM) showcasing the best of Hindi general entertainment and Hindi movies from its content library; Sony PIX and Sony PIX HD, Sony BBC Earth and Sony BBC Earth HD, the premium factual entertainment channels, Sony AATH, the Bangla entertainment channel; Sony YAY!, the kids entertainment channel; Sony Sports Network - Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD; Sony Sports Ten 4, Sony Sports Ten 4 HD; Sony Sports Ten 5; Sony Sports Ten 5 HD; Sony Marathi, the Marathi general entertainment channel; Sony LIV - the digital entertainment VOD platform and Studio NEXT the independent production venture for original content and IPs for TV and digital media. The Company reaches out to over 700 million viewers in India and is available in 167 countries.

The Company is recognised as an employer of choice within and outside the media industry. It is a recipient of several awards, including India's Best Companies to Work For 2021 by the Great Place to Work® Institute, India, 'Aon Best Employers India' awards in recognition of the company's unique workplace culture and exceptional people practices, consistently ranking amongst India's Top 10 Companies with Best Health & Wellness Practices by SHRM & CGP Partners and listed by Working Mother & AVTAR as one of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India.

The Company is in its 30th year of operations in India. Besides having overseas subsidiaries, it has a subsidiary MSM-Worldwide Factual Media Private Limited, and an affiliate, Bangla Entertainment Private Limited in India.

For more information, log onto www.sonypicturesnetworks.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor