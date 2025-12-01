Provenance AI Raises at USD 7M Valuation via Automated Capital Formation to Address Misinformation and Deepfakes at Scale

BusinessWire India

Lewes (Delaware) [US], December 1: Provenance AI, the groundbreaking AI-powered fact-checking agent and SaaS platform incubated and backed by Fact Protocol, today announced it has achieved a $7M valuation through automated capital formation mechanisms following its successful launch on Virtuals Protocol's Unicorn launchpad. This milestone underscores the growing demand for decentralized solutions to combat AI-driven misinformation & deepfakes, empowering the project with performance-based funding to scale its mission of anchoring information integrity on-chain.

Provenance AI addresses the escalating crisis of misinformation & deepfakes, where AI chatbots and tools generate false information and media in up to 35% of news-related promptsnearly double the rate from the previous year, according to a NewsGuard study. By integrating real-time AI verification with blockchain transparency, Provenance delivers tamper-proof attestations for claims on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), enabling users to tag the agent (@0xProvenance) for instant fact-checks backed by evidence and citations. The SaaS platform extends this to enterprise workflows, APIs, and human-in-the-loop validation for disputed claims, fostering a verifiable trust layer for digital content.

Launched in October 2025 via Virtuals' Unicorn model, Provenance's native token, $PROV, powers utilities such as priority queuing, staking for governance, and ecosystem incentives. The automated capital formationtied to fully diluted valuation (FDV) milestones from $2M to $160Munlocks team tokens linearly as traction grows, mirroring traditional venture rounds but with on-chain transparency and merit-based alignment. This innovative approach eliminates gated presales, rewarding early believers and builders while deterring bots through decaying buy taxes.

"Reaching this $7M valuation is a testament to the community's conviction in our vision of a misinformation-free digital world," said Mohith Agadi, Co-Founder of Fact Protocol and Provenance AI. "By leveraging Virtuals Protocol's ecosystem, we're not just building a toolwe're creating a scalable infrastructure for truth in the AI era, where every claim carries a transparent provenance trail."

The funds will accelerate software development, including expansions into multilingual support, deeper integrations with advanced LLMs, and partnerships to enhance media literacy. Provenance AI's market opportunity is vast, with AI content detection projected to grow from $1.2B today to $7.5B by 2033 (CAGR 22.4%), amid deepfake fraud costs potentially reaching $40B in three years.

For more information, visit provenance.technology or follow @0xProvenance on X.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor