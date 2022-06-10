Provilac announces the launch of lactose-free cow milk in India

Provilac, one of the fastest-growing neo-age premium milk delivery firms in India, announces the launch of lactose-free cow milk. Currently, standing at an annual turnover of 50 Cr., the Angel-funded start-up is planning to massively expand its milk offering. With this launch, Provilac is looking to capture a 10-20 per cent market share of the lactose-free milk industry, estimated to be around 350-400 Cr., in the next 2-3 years.

Lactose-free milk is a huge addition to the company's already existing portfolio of milk and its byproducts. Provilac is already serving 20,000 households in Pune, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. The company, being a completely tech-enabled start-up, is revolutionizing the dairy industry with its state-of-the-art tech platform, its cold supply chain that helps manage the integrity of milk, and state-of-the-art farms.

Siddharth Runwal, CEO of Provilac, said, "While there are many players in the business of selling milk, our approach and outlook towards our operations is what truly sets us apart. Milk by nature is highly perishable, thus, keeping it from splitting during the transit, without adding chemical preservatives is a challenge. Maintaining that integrity of milk while transit, without the use of preservatives, is what we have cracked at Provilac. Our focus has always been on innovating and coming up with specialized milks, with all its natural goodness, readily available for the ever-changing customer need. And, the introduction of our lactose-free milk is a testimony to that."

In recent years, lactose, a form of sugar excessively found in cow milk, intolerance and its implications for the human body have emerged as a noticeable area of concern. According to a national newspaper study in 2020, a staggering 60-65 per cent of the Indian populace was found sensitive to lactose-a growing problem that further causes bloating, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps among others.

To promote nutrition and sustenance, Provilac has created a lactose-free variant of cow milk that can be enjoyed by all, especially those with a sensitive digestive system. By adding a catalytic enzyme named 'lactase', which breaks down lactose into glucose, the team of experts at Provilac was able to make the cow milk lactose free without jeopardizing the integrity of the product. At a time, when pediatricians have stopped endorsing milk as part of a natural diet, Provilac, by the virtue of its state-of-the-art farm and advanced infrastructure, has heralded a major change in the industry by offering top-quality variants including the likes of A2 milk, homogenized milk, buffalo milk, lactose-free milk, and soon-to-be-launched sugar-free milk.

Established in 2013, the company, boasting of healthy YOY growth, has thrived on its philosophy of 'doing what's right'. While others are doing different things, the reputable milk delivery organization is doing things differently. Right from following stringent procedures at their fully automated plant (planned and designed as per the International Dairy Standards) to delivering the milk to customers within 12 hours of being milked, Provilac continues to deliver on its promise of pure, nutritious and unadulterated products.

